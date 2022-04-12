RetroCrush Adds Tama and Friends, Genji Monogatari Sennenki, 8 More Anime

Digital Media Rights announced on Monday that it will add the following titles on its RetroCrush streaming service in April, May, and June:

All of the titles will stream in Japanese with English subtitles. Baby & I will also stream with an English dub . All of the titles except for Tama and Friends will also be available on select third-party platforms.

Cinedigm announced in January that it has reached an agreement to acquire Digital Media Rights (DMR), the parent company of the RetroCrush , AsianCrush , and Midnight Pulp streaming services.

RetroCrush recently launched a section for live-action content on its streaming service that contains anime industry documentaries and live-action series related to anime and manga.

Source: Email correspondence