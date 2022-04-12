News
RetroCrush Adds Tama and Friends, Genji Monogatari Sennenki, 8 More Anime

Service will also stream House of Five Leaves, Ristorante Paradiso, Battery, Baby & I, Antique Bakery, Hyakko, Aishiteruze Baby anime

Digital Media Rights announced on Monday that it will add the following titles on its RetroCrush streaming service in April, May, and June:

All of the titles will stream in Japanese with English subtitles. Baby & I will also stream with an English dub. All of the titles except for Tama and Friends will also be available on select third-party platforms.

Cinedigm announced in January that it has reached an agreement to acquire Digital Media Rights (DMR), the parent company of the RetroCrush, AsianCrush, and Midnight Pulp streaming services.

RetroCrush recently launched a section for live-action content on its streaming service that contains anime industry documentaries and live-action series related to anime and manga.

