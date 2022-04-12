News
RetroCrush Adds Tama and Friends, Genji Monogatari Sennenki, 8 More Anime
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Digital Media Rights announced on Monday that it will add the following titles on its RetroCrush streaming service in April, May, and June:
- The 1988 Tama and Friends anime based on Sony Creative Products' original characters.
- The 2009 Genji Monogatari Sennenki television anime.
- The 2010 anime adaptation of Natsume Ono's House of Five Leaves manga.
- The 2009 anime adaptation of Natsume Ono's Ristorante Paradiso manga.
- The 2016 television anime of Atsuko Asano's Battery baseball novels.
-
Kanta Kamei and Production I.G's 2011 television anime adaptation of Yumi Unita's Usagi Drop (Bunny Drop) manga.
-
Akachan to Boku (Baby & I), the 1996 television anime adaptation of Marimo Ragawa's Baby & Me manga.
- The 2008 television anime adaptation of Fumi Yoshinaga's Antique Bakery manga.
- The 2008 anime adaptation of Haruaki Katoh's Hyakko slapstick school comedy manga.
- The 2004 anime adaptation of Yoko Maki's Aishiteruze Baby manga.
All of the titles will stream in Japanese with English subtitles. Baby & I will also stream with an English dub. All of the titles except for Tama and Friends will also be available on select third-party platforms.
Cinedigm announced in January that it has reached an agreement to acquire Digital Media Rights (DMR), the parent company of the RetroCrush, AsianCrush, and Midnight Pulp streaming services.
RetroCrush recently launched a section for live-action content on its streaming service that contains anime industry documentaries and live-action series related to anime and manga.
Source: Email correspondence