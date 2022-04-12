News
RetroCrush Adds Hideaki Anno Documentary, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Live-Action Series, 11 More Titles
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Digital Media Rights confirmed with ANN on Monday that it has launched a section for live-action content on its RetroCrush streaming service that contains anime industry documentaries and live-action series related to anime and manga.
The service began streaming the following titles on April 1:
- The Hideaki Anno: The Final Challenge of Evangelion (Sayonara Subete no Evangelion ~Anno Hideaki no 1214-Nichi~) two-part documentary series.
-
Keita Amemiya's Zëiram 2 live-action science-fiction film.
- The Detective Conan: Shin'ichi Kudō's Written Challenge - The Good-bye Prologue live-action television special under the title Detective Conan: The Letter of Challenge.
- The first three episodes of the 2020 live-action mini-series of Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Kishibe Rohan wa Ugokanai), Hirohiko Araki's spinoff manga for his JoJo's Bizarre Adventure manga.
-
NHK's live-action television adaptation of Nahoko Uehashi's Moribito novel series (first season only).
-
Itazura na Kiss ~Love in Tokyo (Mischievous Kiss: Love in Tokyo), the live-action television adaptation of Kaoru Tada's Itazura na Kiss manga as well as Mischievous Kiss 2 ~Love in Tokyo~, the second season of the show.
- The 2017 live-action television adaptation of Yayoi Ogawa's Kimi wa Pet (Tramps Like Us) romantic manga.
- The 2009 Korean television series based on Yoko Kamio's Boys Over Flowers manga.
- The 2010 Korean television adaption of Kaoru Tada's Itazura na Kiss manga titled Playfull Kiss/Mischievous Kiss.
- The 2006 live-action television series based on Tomoko Ninomiya's Nodame Cantabile manga.
- The 2019 television series Daughter of Lupin.
- The 2011 live-action television series adaptation of Natsumi Aida's Switch Girl!! comedy manga.
All of the titles are streaming in Japanese with English subtitles.
A prequel original video anime (OVA) titled Iria - Zeiram the Animation premiered in 1994 after the original Zëiram live-action film and before the Zëiram 2 sequel film.
Production I.G and Kenji Kamiyama (Eden of the East, Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) adapted the first book in Uehashi's Moribito novel series into a 26-episode television anime series that originally aired in 2007.
Cinedigm announced in January that it has reached an agreement to acquire Digital Media Rights (DMR), the parent company of the RetroCrush, AsianCrush, and Midnight Pulp streaming services.
Source: Email correspondence