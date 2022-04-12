RetroCrush Adds Hideaki Anno Documentary, Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan Live-Action Series, 11 More Titles

Digital Media Rights confirmed with ANN on Monday that it has launched a section for live-action content on its RetroCrush streaming service that contains anime industry documentaries and live-action series related to anime and manga.

The service began streaming the following titles on April 1:

All of the titles are streaming in Japanese with English subtitles.

A prequel original video anime ( OVA ) titled Iria - Zeiram the Animation premiered in 1994 after the original Zëiram live-action film and before the Zëiram 2 sequel film.

Production I.G and Kenji Kamiyama ( Eden of the East , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex ) adapted the first book in Uehashi's Moribito novel series into a 26-episode television anime series that originally aired in 2007.

Cinedigm announced in January that it has reached an agreement to acquire Digital Media Rights (DMR), the parent company of the RetroCrush , AsianCrush , and Midnight Pulp streaming services.

Source: Email correspondence