Amazon Prime Video Streams Hideaki Anno Documentaries With English Subtitles

Amazon Prime Video began streaming the two-part documentary series Hideaki Anno and Hitoshi Matsumoto fireside chat (Anno Hideaki+Matsumoto Hitoshi Taidan) with English subtitles worldwide on Friday. It also began streaming the two-part documentary series Hideaki Anno : The Final Challenge of Evangelion (Sayonara Subete no Evangelion ~Anno Hideaki no 1214-Nichi~) with English subtitles in several countries outside of Japan.

Amazon Prime Video describes Hideaki Anno and Hitoshi Matsumoto fireside chat :

Two of Japan's top creators come together for a special fireside chat. Hideaki Anno , creator and director of the Evangelion series, and Hitoshi Matsumoto , producer of Documental and FREEZE, sit down to discuss their respective creative philosophy and approaches, the spread of their work abroad, their future creative endeavors, and more.

Amazon Prime Video describes Hideaki Anno : The Final Challenge of Evangelion :

Evangelion is coming to an end. NHK spent 4 years with exclusive access to Hideaki Anno , documenting his creative process behind the final Evangelion : 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time. For the first time, the camera is allowed inside Anno's studio. The documentary attempts to capture why master filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki ( STUDIO GHIBLI ) describes him as one who sheds blood for his films.

Sayonara Subete no Evangelion ~Anno Hideaki no 1214-Nichi~ (literally, Good Bye, All of Evangelion : Hideaki Anno 's 1,214 Days) is the extended version of NHK 's Professional: Shigoto no Ryūgi: Anno Hideaki Special documentary on director Hideaki Anno 's life during the last Evangelion film's production. Amazon Prime Video in Japan began streaming this extended version earlier this month. In Japan, the documentary is available in Japanese with English subtitles, although the subtitles are apparently missing for the first two minutes.

Amazon Prime Video began streaming Evangelion : 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the new version of the "final" Evangelion film, on August 13.

Amazon Prime Video is also streaming the Evangelion: 1.11 You Are (Not) Alone , Evangelion: 2.22 You Can (Not) Advance , and Evangelion: 3.33 You Can (Not) Redo films in over 240 countries and territories, including Japan. These versions are the adjusted versions of the first three Rebuild of Evangelion films after their original theatrical release. Funimation has released these new versions on home video with its own unique dubs.

Sources: Amazon Prime Video (link 2), Comic Natalie