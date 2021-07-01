Amazon Prime Video to Stream Final Evangelion Film on August 13

Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday that it will exclusively stream Evangelion : 3.0+1.01: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the new version of the "final" Evangelion film, worldwide (except Japan) on August 13. The company streamed a trailer:

Evangelion : 3.0+1.01 is the new version of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time , and it began playing in Japan on June 12 for the film's "last run." The new version contains "minor revisions" to some animation sequences, but does not change the film's story.

The film will stream with dubs in 10 languages including English, French, German, Portuguese, Spanish, and Italian. The film will also stream in Japanese with subtitles in 28 languages.

In addition, Amazon Prime Video will stream the first three films: Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo in over 240 countries and territories.

The film opened in Japan on March 8. The film ranked #1 in its opening weekend. The film sold 2,194,533 tickets for 3,338,422,400 yen (about US$30.6 million) in its first seven days in 466 theaters in Japan. The film sold 33.6% more tickets for 45.1% more yen than the previous Evangelion film during their respective first seven days. The film earned the equivalent of US$3.4 million in 38 IMAX theaters during its first seven days— the second-highest opening week for IMAX screenings of a domestic title in Japan, behind only last year's Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train . Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 also played in 82 theaters equipped for 4D screenings.

In its third week, the film surpassed the domestic earnings of Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , which earned a total of 5.3 billion yen. The new film is now the highest-earning film in the series domestically and internationally.

The staff had delayed the film from January 23 to March 8, after careful consideration due to the new state of emergency declared in four prefectures in Japan on January 8, and then extended to a total of 11 prefectures. The film had an earlier delay due to concerns over COVID-19 and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27, 2020.

The first three films in the tetralogy, Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , debuted in 2007, 2009, and 2012 respectively. The three films had new MX4D and 4DX screenings in Japan that opened in December 2020.

