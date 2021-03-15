Final Evangelion Film Earns 3.3 Billion Yen in 1st Week

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the "final" Evangelion film, has sold 2,194,533 tickets for 3,338,422,400 yen (about US$30.6 million) in its first seven days in Japan. It sold 760,000 tickets for 1,177,445,400 yen (about US$10.8 million) on Saturday and Sunday.

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Sunday that the film earned the equivalent of US$3.4 million in IMAX screenings during its first seven days— the sec ond-highest opening week for IMAX screenings of a domestic title in Japan, behind only last year's Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train .

Khara is streaming two new 15-second ads for the film.

The film already set a record for highest IMAX earnings on an opening day in Japan, with the equivalent of US$740,000 in IMAX tickets. It has also set a record for the hig hest percentage of IMAX opening day gross for a local film in Japan, with IMAX accounting for 10% of the film's opening day gross on only 1%-2% of the total screens.

The film sold 539,623 tickets to earn 802,774,200 yen (about US$7.382 million) on its first day in 466 theaters on March 8. The film sold 21.7% more tickets and earned 23.8% more in yen on its opening day compared to the opening day of the previous Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo film in 2012. Evangelion : 3.0 opened on a Saturday, while Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 opened on a Monday.

The staff had delayed the film from January 23 to March 8, after careful consideration due to the new state of emergency declared in four prefectures in Japan on January 8, and then extended to a total of 11 prefectures.

The film had an earlier delay due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27, 2020.

The first three films in the tetralogy, Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , debuted in 2007, 2009, and 2012 respectively. The three films had new MX4D and 4DX screenings in Japan that opened on December 4, 11, and 18, respectively.

