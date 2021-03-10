Final Evangelion Film Breaks IMAX Opening Day Record in Japan

Film earned US$740,000 on IMAX on Monday

Entertainment website Deadline reported on Wednesday that Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ), the "final" Evangelion film, has set a record for highest IMAX earnings on opening day in Japan, with the equivalent of US$740,000 in IMAX tickets. It has also set a record for the highest percentage of IMAX opening day gross for a local film in Japan, with IMAX accounting for 10% of the film's opening day gross on only 1%-2% of the total screens.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time opened on Monday. IMAX, MX4D, and 4DX screenings of Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 also started on Monday alongside regular screenings.

The film sold 539,623 tickets for 802,774,200 yen (about US$7.382 million) on its first day in 466 theaters on Monday. The film sold 21.7% more tickets and earned 23.8% more in yen on its opening day compared to the opening day of the previous Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo film in 2012. Evangelion : 3.0 opened on a Saturday. while Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 opened on a Monday.

The staff had delayed the film from January 23 to March 8, after careful consideration due to the new state of emergency declared in four prefectures in Japan on January 8, and then extended to a total of 11 prefectures.

The film had an earlier delay due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was originally scheduled to open in Japan on June 27, 2020.

The first three films in the tetralogy, Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone , Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance , and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo , debuted in 2007, 2009, and 2012 respectively. The three films had new MX4D and 4DX screenings in Japan that opened on December 4, 11, and 18, respectively.

Source: Deadline (Nancy Tartaglione)