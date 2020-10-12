1st 3 Evangelion Reboot Films Get 4D Release in Japan

3 films screen starting on December 4, December 11, December 18

Studio Khara announced on Monday that the first three films in the Evangelion reboot tetralogy will get MX4D and 4DX screenings in Japan. Evangelion: 1.0 You Are [Not] Alone will debut on December 4, Evangelion: 2.0 You Can [Not] Advance on December 11, and Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo on December 18. The films will end their screening on December 24.

The three films debuted in 2007, 2009, and 2012 respectively.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 ( Shin Evangelion Gekijō-ban :|| ( Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time ), the fourth film, is delayed due to concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and its spread inside and outside of Japan. The film was scheduled to open in Japan on June 27. The staff have not yet revealed a new release date.

Netflix began streaming the original Neon Genesis Evangelion television anime series as well as the Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death & Rebirth and Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion films in June 2019. GKids announced earlier this month that it has the North American theatrical, home video, and EST rights to the 1995-1996 Neon Genesis Evangelion television series as well as the films Evangelion : Death (True)² and The End of Evangelion . The company plans to offer these titles on Blu-ray Disc and digital download-to-own next year. This is the first time that the television series will be available on Blu-ray in North America.