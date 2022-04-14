Jujutsu Kaisen Stage Play's Video Introduces Cast in Costume

A press conference for the stage play of Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen manga introduced the production's promotional video, main cast, and other details on Wednesday.





The cast members are:

Ryūji Satō as Yūji Itadori

as Yūji Itadori Kazuaki Yasue as Megumi Fushiguro

Erika Toyohara as Nobara Kugisaki

Sara Takatsuki as Maki Zenin

Fūma Sadamoto as Toge Inumaki

Takeshi Terayama as Panda

Masanari Wada as Kento Nanami

Hosaki Tanaka as Kiyotaka Ijichi

Mikako Ishii as Shoko Ieiri

Motohiro Ōta as Mahito

Noa Fukuzawa (Watwing) as Junpei Yoshino

Rei Fujita as Suguru Getou

Mondo Yamagishi as Jogou

Yoshihiro Minami as Hanami

Tact Igarashi as Ryōmen Sukuna

Ryōsuke Miura as Satoru Gojo



The production will run in The Galaxy Theatre at Tokyo's Tennōzu from July 15 to July 31 and then move to Mielparque Hall Osaka from August 4 to August 14. Kensaku Kobayashi is directing the play off a script by Kōhei Kiyasu.

Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018. Shueisha published the manga's 19th compiled book volume on April 4. The manga has over 65 million copies in circulation (including print and digital copies, as well as copies not yet sold) as of that volume's release date.

Viz Media published the manga's first three chapters in English simultaneously with Japan as part of its Jump Start initiative. When Viz then switched to its new Shonen Jump model in December 2018, the company began publishing new chapters of the manga digitally. Shueisha is also publishing the manga on its MANGA Plus website.

Viz Media describes the story:

In a world where demons feed on unsuspecting humans, fragments of the legendary and feared demon Ryoma Sukuna were lost and scattered about. Should any demon consume Sukuna's body parts, the power they gain could destroy the world as we know it. Fortunately, there exists a mysterious school of Jujutsu Sorcerers who exist to protect the precarious existence of the living from the supernatural! Yuji Itadori is high schooler who spends his days visiting his bedridden grandfather. Although he looks like your average teenager, his immense physical strength is something to behold! Every sports club wants him to join, but Itadori would rather hang out with the school outcasts in the Occult Club. One day, the club manages to get their hands on a sealed cursed object, but little do they know the terror they'll unleash when they break the seal...

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes. The anime will get a second season in 2023. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 opened in Japan on December 24 and is currently the 18th highest-grossing film in Japan of all time. The film is based on Gege Akutami 's Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Tokyo Toritsu Jujutsu Kōtō Senmon Gakkō (Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School) manga prequel story.

Update: Name spellings corrected. Thanks, ᑭᗩᗰY ❁ パメリーン.

Source: Comic Natalie