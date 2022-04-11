Doraemon Film Stays at #3, Live-Action Cherry Magic! Film Opens at #6

The Doraemon: Nobita's Little "Star Wars" 2021 anime film stayed at #3 in its sixth weekend. The film sold 120,000 tickets on Saturday and Sunday to earn 149 million yen (approximately US$1.21 million). The film has sold a total of 2 million tickets for 2.3 billion yen (approximately US$18.3 million).

The film opened at #1, and sold 350,000 tickets for 440 million yen (about US$3.81 million) in its first three days. The film opened on March 4 after a yearlong delay due to the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Doraemon: Nobita's Little "Star Wars" 2021 is the 41st film in the Doraemon franchise . The film is a remake of the 1985 Doraemon film of the same title. Susumu Yamaguchi — a key animator on many previous Doraemon movies, unit director of Doraemon the Movie: Nobita's Chronicle of the Moon Exploration , and the director of Mobile Suit Gundam AGE — directed the new film. Dai Sato ( Eureka Seven , Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex , Listeners ) penned the script. Official HiGE DANdism created the theme song "Universe" specifically for the film. Sibling folk duo Billy BanBan performed the insert song "Kokoro Arigatō" (Thank You for the Heart). Shirogumi , the 3D CG studio behind the production of the Stand By Me Doraemon films, handled the CG for the spaceships in the film.



The live-action film of the Mr. Osomatsu ( Osomatsu-san ) franchise dropped from #2 to #4 in its third weekend.

The film opened on March 25.

In the film's story, a rich man appears, proclaiming that he will adopt one of the sextuplets. Just as the six engage in a battle royale to be the rich man's heir, three mysterious "story-ending" figures take on the brothers in a battle to the finish.

Tsutomu Hanabusa ( Kakegurui , Tokyo Revengers live-action films) directed the film. Ryōichi Tsuchiya wrote the screenplay, and Daiki Sugawara was a producer. Cinebazar and Hachinoji produced the film for TOHO to distribute.



CheriMaho the Movie ~ 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ~ ( Cherry Magic! the Movie: Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ), the film sequel to the live-action television series of Yū Toyota 's Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?! ( 30-sai Dōtei da to Mahō Tsukai ni Nareru Rashii ) manga, ranked at #6 in its opening weekend.

The film opened last Friday.

Eiji Akaso ( Kamen Rider Build ), who played 30-year-old salaryman Kiyoshi Adachi, and Keita Machida (Gekidan Exile member), who played his elite, handsome co-worker Yūichi Kurosawa, returned for the film. Hiroki Kazama (live-action Cheer Boys!! ) also returned to direct the film, and Riko Sakaguchi ( The Tale of the Princess Kaguya , Mary and The Witch's Flower , Koi wa Ameagari no You ni ) wrote the screenplay.

Square Enix Manga & Books licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Adachi, a thirty-year-old virgin, has developed the power to read people's minds by touching them. After a brush with his very handsome colleague, Adachi realizes he has a raging crush on none other than Adachi himself!

The Gekijō-ban Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film dropped out of the top 10 in its 16th weekend, after 15 weeks in the top 10. The film has sold a total of 9.56 million tickets for 13.37 billion yen (about US$106 million). It is now the 18th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, overtaking Frozen .

Eiga Odd Taxi: In the Woods dropped out of the top 10 in its second weekend.

