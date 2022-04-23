News
Live-Action Yangotonaki Ichizoku TV Series Casts Maju Ozawa
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The staff of the live-action television series adaptation of Yukari Koyama's Yangotonaki Ichizoku manga revealed on Thursday that Maju Ozawa has joined the show's cast.
The show stars Tao Tsuchiya and Kōhei Matsushita. Natsuki Hanae narrates the show.
The show was originally scheduled to premiere on April 14, but premiered on April 21 instead due to a scheduling issue caused by COVID-19.
The "after Cinderella story" manga centers on a woman named Sato Shinohara who marries into an upper-class family. Koyama launched the manga in 2017 in Kodansha's Kiss magazine, and Kodansha published the 11th volume on April 13.
Koyama and artist Eliza Kusakabe's Holiday Love: Fūfukan Ren'ai (Love Between Married Couples) manga inspired a series of anime shorts on the Anime Beans app in 2018. The manga also inspired a live-action series in 2017. DeNA's MangaBox app released the manga in English. Koyama's Bara-Iro no Seisen (The Rose-Colored Holy War) manga inspired a live-action television series in 2011.
Source: Comic Natalie