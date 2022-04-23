Live-Action Yangotonaki Ichizoku TV Series Casts Maju Ozawa

The staff of the live-action television series adaptation of Yukari Koyama 's Yangotonaki Ichizoku manga revealed on Thursday that Maju Ozawa has joined the show's cast.

The show stars Tao Tsuchiya and Kōhei Matsushita . Natsuki Hanae narrates the show.

The show was originally scheduled to premiere on April 14, but premiered on April 21 instead due to a scheduling issue caused by COVID-19.

The "after Cinderella story" manga centers on a woman named Sato Shinohara who marries into an upper-class family. Koyama launched the manga in 2017 in Kodansha 's Kiss magazine, and Kodansha published the 11th volume on April 13.

Koyama and artist Eliza Kusakabe 's Holiday Love: Fūfukan Ren'ai (Love Between Married Couples) manga inspired a series of anime shorts on the Anime Beans app in 2018. The manga also inspired a live-action series in 2017. DeNA 's MangaBox app released the manga in English. Koyama's Bara-Iro no Seisen (The Rose-Colored Holy War) manga inspired a live-action television series in 2011.

Source: Comic Natalie