Ace Attorney 20th Anniversary Online Concert Streams on May 7

Stream will be available from May 7-15 on Zaiko

Live Nation Japan and Promax Inc. announced on Monday that the "Ace Attorney 20th Anniversary Online Concert" will stream worldwide (excluding some areas) from May 7 to May 15 on Zaiko. The concert will take place at the Bunkamura Orchard Hall in Tokyo on May 7 and will feature a talk-session with Takayuki Kondō , KENN , and Eiji Takemoto .

The tickets for the online concert are priced at 3,500 yen (US$27.34).

The Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra performed the "Ace Attorney Orchestra Concert 'The Best' Online Concert" in April 2021, and Live Nation Japan and Promax Inc. also streamed that concert.

CAPCOM released the first video game in the Ace Attorney franchise titled Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney in October 2001.

CAPCOM released the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy ( Gyakuten Saiban 1 2 3 Naruhodō Selection ) game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam ) in English in April 2019. The trilogy compiles the first three games in the Ace Attorney franchise . The company released the trilogy in Japan on the Nintendo 3DS in April 2014 and then released it in December 2014 in North America and Europe.

The first Ace Attorney anime series premiered in April 2016 and covered the first two games in the franchise . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation released the anime on home video. A second season premiered in October 2018 in Japan. Crunchyroll streamed the series with subtitles, and Funimation streamed a simuldub.

Source: Press release