Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra Plays Ace Attorney Online Concert on April 10

Live Nation Japan and Promax Inc. announced on Friday that the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra will play the " Ace Attorney Orchestra Concert 'The Best' Online Concert" on April 10 at 7:00 p.m. JST. The stream will be available globally except in Japan, South Korea, and China with tickets priced at US$42. The video will also be available on demand until April 18.

Hirofumi Kurita will conduct the orchestra. Eiji Takemoto will MC the event. Takayuki Kondo and Shinji Kawada will attend as special guests.

CAPCOM released the first video game in the Ace Attorney franchise titled Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney in October 2001.

CAPCOM released the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy ( Gyakuten Saiban 1 2 3 Naruhodō Selection ) game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC (via Steam ) in English in April 2019. The trilogy compiles the first three games in the Ace Attorney franchise . The company released the trilogy in Japan on the Nintendo 3DS in April 2014 and then released it in December 2014 in North America and Europe.

The first Ace Attorney anime series premiered in April 2016 and covered the first two games in the franchise . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and Funimation released the anime on home video. A second season premiered in October 2018 in Japan. Crunchyroll streamed the series with subtitles, and Funimation streamed a simuldub.

Source: Press release