OverDrive Adds New Manga, Japanese Content from Media Do

― Voice actor Billy Kametz revealed on Friday that a GoFundMe campaign has launched on his behalf following a diagnosis of stage IV colon cancer. The campaign has raised US$84,280 of its US$100,000 goal as of press time. The campaign stated the money raised will go toward travel, insurance costs, medical bills not covered by insurance, and e...