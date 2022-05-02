News
OverDrive Adds New Manga, Japanese Content from Media Do
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Media Do International announced on Thursday that it added new manga and Japanese content to the OverDrive digital reading service for schools and libraries. OverDrive is also hosting a Golden Week Japanese content sale that offers titles at a 25% to 50% discount for libraries from April 29 to May 5.
The sale features bestsellers; adult fiction and non-fiction; children's storybooks; educational books; literary classic; guides to photography, solo camping, and travel; as well as manga. The sale also features exclusive titles such as Fujio Akatsuka's The Gutsy Frog manga anthology. The content library offers manga titles such as Baki, Kill la Kill, Persona 3, Persona 4, Shaman King, Shoku-King, Street Fighter, and GTO.
Viz Media added 99 of its manga titles to OverDrive's catalog in May 2017. OverDrive also hosts Viz Media titles such as 7th Garden, Black Clover, Haikyu!!, Kuroko's Basketball, Lucky☆Star, Platinum End, and Yu-Gi-Oh! as well as original novels based on Naruto and Tokyo Ghoul.
Source: Press release