Show-ha Shoten! Manga Author's Novel Inspires Manga

The June issue of Kadokawa 's Young Ace magazine revealed on Wednesday that novelist Akinari Asakura 's Rokunin no Usotsuki na Daigakusei (Six Lying College Students) novel is inspiring a manga adaptation by Keiga Ōsawa titled Rokunin no Usotsuki no Daigakusei: Plus One in the magazine's next issue in June. The manga will have a similar premise to the novel, but will have "original developments." Iqura Sugimoto is credited for the character designs.

The novels center on six college students who apply to a prestigious IT company that is hiring prospects straight out of graduation. The company tells the six students to get together and discuss their possible work. While they think they will all get into the company together, the students are told in the middle of the process that they must decide among themselves on which one of them will get the job, which turns them all into rivals. To add to their paranoia, each all receive an envelope that says one person in the group is a murderer.

The novel debuted in March 2021.

Asakura is the writer of the Show-ha Shoten! manga, which Death Note and Platinum End artist Takeshi Obata draws. The pair launched the manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in October 2021, and Shueisha published the manga's second compiled book volume on May 2. The manga is available in English through both Viz Media and Shueisha 's MANGA Plus service.