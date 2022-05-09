Marina Horiuchi Performs The Devil Is a Part-Timer!! Season 2 Anime's Ending Song

The official Twitter account for The Devil is a Part-Timer! ! (with two exclamation points), the second anime season based on Satoshi Wagahara 's The Devil is a Part-Timer! light novel series, announced on Tuesday that Marina Horiuchi will perform the new season's ending theme song "Mizukagami no Sekai" (The World in the Water's Reflection). Lyricists Kimiko of the pop rock duo nano.RIPE (who performed the ending song "Tsuki Hana" as well as other songs for the first season of the anime) wrote the new song's lyrics, and the band's composer Jun Sasaki composed and arranged the song. The CD single, which will be Horiuchi's first single, will ship on July 27.

The anime will debut this July.

Daisuke Tsukushi ( Isekai Cheat Magician , Girl Friend Note ) and Studio 3Hz are replacing Naoto Hosoda and White Fox on the new season. Masahiro Yokotani , Ryosuke Nakanishi , Akemi Tejima (Wish), Jin Aketagawa , and Lantis are returning as the series script supervisor, musical composer, color key artist, and music production company respectively. Character designer Yūdai Iino and chief animation director Yoshihiro Takeda replace Atsushi Ikariya , who served both roles in the first season. Minami Kuribayashi is returning to perform the new season's opening theme song "WITH." She performed the opening theme song "ZERO!!" for the anime's first season.

The other new staff members include:

The returning cast members include:

Hina Kino will play Alas Ramus, a mysterious little girl born from an apple.

The television anime adaptation premiered in 2013. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired, and released the anime on Blu-ray Disc and DVD in 2014.

Yen Press publishes both the original light novels and Akio Hiiragi 's manga adaptation, and it describes the story:

After being soundly thrashed by the hero Emilia, the Devil King and his general beat a hasty retreat to a parallel universe... only to land plop in the middle of bustling, modern-day Tokyo! Lacking the magic necessary to return home, the two are forced to assume human identities and live average human lives until they can find a better solution. And to make ends meet, Satan finds gainful employment at a nearby fast food joint! With his devilish mind set on working his way up the management food chain, what will become of his thirst for conquest?!

Wagahara launched the light novels with illustrations by 029 in 2011. Hiiragi's manga adaptation launched in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh magazine in December 2011. Kurone Mishima drew another manga spinoff called Hataraku Maou-sama! High School! in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh magazine from 2012 to 2015. Yen Press also published all five volumes of the manga.

The ComicWalker website launched a gourmet-themed manga spinoff titled Hataraku Maou-sama! no Meshi! in August. Oji Sadō is drawing the manga. The manga adapts the latest spinoff volume in the light novel series, which also has the same title. The novel volume shipped in February 2019.