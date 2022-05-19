Golgo 13 Manga Gets 2nd Spinoff Manga in July

New spinoff teases "well-known" girl as main lead

The June issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Zōkan magazine revealed on Tuesday that Takao Saito 's long-running Golgo 13 manga will get a new spinoff manga. The magazine did not reveal the title, and only showed a silhouette of the main character. However, the magazine did tease that the character is a girl who is popular and well-known among fans of the manga, and also that she is beautiful, intelligent, extremely athletic, and may have Duke Togo's "genes." The new spinoff will debut in the magazine's August issue on July 15.

Saito passed away on September 24 last year. Golgo 13 remains the oldest manga still in publication. Shogakukan said that, before his death, Saito said that he wanted the manga to continue on without him, and the Saito Production group of artists will continue on the work with the assistance of the editorial department of Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine and an additional scriptwriting staff.

Saito launched Golgo 13 in Shogakukan 's Big Comic magazine in 1968. The manga broke the Guinness World Record for "most volumes published for a single manga series" on July 5 last year when its 201st compiled book volume shipped in Japan. The manga's 203rd volume shipped on December 6.

Gunsmith Dave , the first ever Golgo 13 spinoff manga, launched in Big Comic Zōkan in July 2021. The manga ended "season 1" on Tuesday. Saito and Saito Production are credited with creating the manga.