Phantom of the Idol Anime Reveals Trailer, Additional Cast, Theme Songs, July 1 Premiere

Video previews ZINGS' theme song

The official website for the television anime of Hijiki Isoflavone 's Phantom of the Idol ( Kami Kuzu Idol ) manga revealed on Wednesday a promotional video, visual, additional cast, theme songs, and July 1 premiere. The video previews the opening theme song "Let's ZING!" by the ZINGS idol unit, composed of cast members Fumiya Imai (Yuuya) and Shun Horie (Kazuki).

The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo on July 1 at 1:53 a.m. JST (effectively, July 2). The show will also air on BS11 and AT-X .

The newly announced cast includes (pictured above from left to right):

ZINGS will perform the ending theme song "Kimikira." Both theme songs will launch on July 27.

The previously announced cast includes:

Imai and Horie have also formed the new idol unit ZINGS. In the manga and anime, the characters Yuuya Niyodo (voiced by Imai) and Kazuki Yoshino (voiced by Horie) also form the pop duo ZINGS.

Daisei Fukuoka ( Radiant , Danganronpa 3: The End of Hope's Peak High School: Future Arc , Yuki Yuna is a Hero: The Hero Chapter ) is directing the anime at Studio Gokumi . Yasuko Aoki ( Radiant scenario) is writing and overseeing the series scripts, Saori Hosoda (key animation on My Hero Academia , Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- season 2) is designing the characters, and myu is composing the music.

Kodansha Comics has licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Yuuya, one half of the boy pop duo ZINGS, may be the laziest performer in the Japanese music industry. His partner is out there giving 110% every night (and, thankfully, he's quite popular), but Yuuya's half-assed, sloppy dancing, and his frankly hostile attitude toward the audience, has the fans hating him and his agent looking for any excuse to cut him loose. The career of a pop idol just isn't the path of easy leisure and adulation Yuuya expected… After a particularly lifeless concert appearance, Yuuya meets a girl backstage. She's dressed to the nines in a colorful outfit, she's full of vim and vigor, and all she wants from life is to perform. There's just one problem: She's been dead for a year. This is the ghost of Asahi Mogami, the beloved singer whose time on the stage was tragically cut short, unless… If ghosts are real, is spirit possession really that much of a stretch?

Isoflavone launched the manga in Comic Zero Sum in December 2017. Ichijinsha published the manga's fifth compiled book volume on January 25. Kodansha Comics released the first volume in English on May 22.