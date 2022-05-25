Smile of the Arsnotoria Magic Academy RPG From Nitroplus Gets TV Anime

Manga, novelization also announced with Liden Film anime on premiering July 6

A live-streamed special for the Nitroplus smartphone role-playing game Smile of the Arsnotoria (Warau Arsnotoria) announced on Wednesday that the game is inspiring a television anime. The Warau Arsnotoria Sun—! anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS NTV channels on July 6.





The game revolves around the teachers and girls at a magic academy. The game's main cast members are also reprising their roles in the anime:

The visual above also features characters that have not appeared in the game.

Nitroplus writer Hajime Ninomae is credited for drafting the original story concept from the game, and Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- novel illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka is similarly credited for drafting the game's main character designs.

Naoyuki Tatsuwa ( DAKAICHI -I'm being harassed by the sexiest man of the year- , Monogatari Series Second Season , Nisekoi ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS , and Midori Gotou ( Hozuki's Coolheadedness , The World Ends with You the Animation ) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Takahiro Kishida ( Durarara!! , Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Haikyu!! ) is designing the characters for animation. Pony Canyon is producing the music.

The other staff members include:

Wednesday's special also announced that a manga adaptation will launch in the July issue of Kadokawa 's Monthly Dragon Age magazine on June 9, and that the Famitsu Bunko imprint will publish a novelization.

The game launched at the end of February 2021, after a delay from its planned 2020 launch.

Source: Comic Natalie