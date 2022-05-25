News
Smile of the Arsnotoria Magic Academy RPG From Nitroplus Gets TV Anime
posted on by Egan Loo
A live-streamed special for the Nitroplus smartphone role-playing game Smile of the Arsnotoria (Warau Arsnotoria) announced on Wednesday that the game is inspiring a television anime. The Warau Arsnotoria Sun—! anime will premiere on the Tokyo MX and BS NTV channels on July 6.
The game revolves around the teachers and girls at a magic academy. The game's main cast members are also reprising their roles in the anime:
- Misaki Kuno as Arsnotoria
- Miharu Hanai as Mel
- Miyu Tomita as Petit Albert
- Eri Yukimura as Picatrix
- Eriko Matsui as Abramelin
The visual above also features characters that have not appeared in the game.
Nitroplus writer Hajime Ninomae is credited for drafting the original story concept from the game, and Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- novel illustrator Shinichirou Otsuka is similarly credited for drafting the game's main character designs.
Naoyuki Tatsuwa (DAKAICHI -I'm being harassed by the sexiest man of the year-, Monogatari Series Second Season, Nisekoi) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS, and Midori Gotou (Hozuki's Coolheadedness, The World Ends with You the Animation) is supervising and writing the series scripts. Takahiro Kishida (Durarara!!, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Haikyu!!) is designing the characters for animation. Pony Canyon is producing the music.
The other staff members include:
- Art Director: Tadashi Kudo
- Color Key Artist: Aiko Shinohara
- Compositing Director of Photography: Hisayoshi Yamamoto
- Editing: Mai Hasegawa (EditZ)
- Sound Director: Satoshi Motoyama
- Sound Effects: Yuika Shiraishi
- Music: Ryō Takahashi, Ken Itō
Wednesday's special also announced that a manga adaptation will launch in the July issue of Kadokawa's Monthly Dragon Age magazine on June 9, and that the Famitsu Bunko imprint will publish a novelization.
The game launched at the end of February 2021, after a delay from its planned 2020 launch.
Source: Comic Natalie