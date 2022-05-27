Crossbone Gundam X-11 Manga Ends on June 24 (Updated)

This year's July issue of Kadokawa 's Gundam Ace magazine revealed on Thursday that Yūichi Hasegawa Kidō Senshi Crossbone Gundam X-11 manga will end in its next chapter in the August issue on June 24.

The manga launched in Gundam Ace in June 2021. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume on February 25.

The manga is set in the same time frame as the Kidō Senshi Cross Born Gundam Dust manga that ended in 2020, and it shows Curtis Rothko's "final battle."

Hasegawa launched Kidō Senshi Cross Born Gundam Dust in Monthly Gundam Ace in July 2016. As the most recent installment in the long-running Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam series, it changes the "bone" in the previous titles to "born." The manga is set in the previously undepicted timeframe of UC 0169.

Hasegawa launched the original Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam manga in the inaugural issue of Kadokawa 's Shōnen Ace magazine in 1994, and ended it in 1997. That series served as a direct sequel to the Mobile Suit Gundam F91 anime film.

Hasegawa ran the Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Skull Heart manga short stories in Gundam Ace from 2003 to 2004, followed by the Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Steel Seven manga in Gundam Ace from 2006 to 2007. Hasegawa launched Mobile Suit Crossbone Gundam: Ghost in Gundam Ace in 2012 and ended it in 2016.

Update: The manga will end in its next chapter on June 24, and is not just only its climax as this article previously reported.