Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island Film Earns 300 Million Yen in 1st 2 Days

Film also sells about 150,000 tickets since opening on Friday

The official Twitter account for the Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Cucuruz Doan no Shima ) anime film revealed on Sunday that the film has earned about 300 million yen (about US$2.29 million) and sold approximately 150,000 tickets. The film opened in Japan on Friday and is playing in 184 theaters nationwide.

The film's original announcement described the film as a retelling of the 15th episode of the original Mobile Suit Gundam television anime. The episode itself has been omitted from English releases of the series.

The story is set after the Federation defense of Jaburo, with the Federation planning to renew offensives on Zeon's invasion headquarters in Odessa. Amuro and the White Base head to Belfast to resupply, but the White Base receives new orders: to head to the "Island of No Return" to search and destroy any Zeon stragglers. Amuro sets out on the island in search of Zeon spies, but finds a group of children and a Zaku mobile suit on the supposedly uninhabited island. With the Gundam left behind, Amuro encounters a man who calls himself Cucuruz Doan. After uncovering the secret of the island, Amuro attempts to make his way back to the Gundam to escape.

Manga creator and animator Yoshikazu Yasuhiko directed the film, and was also credited with the character designs alongside Atsushi Tamura ( Weathering With You ) and Tsukasa Kotobuki ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin , Saber Marionette J ). Yasuhiko had revealed in June 2021 that he was working on an unannounced anime film. Ka Hee Im was credited as assistant director. Toshizo Nemoto ( Macross Delta ) penned the script. Longtime Gundam mechanical designers Kunio Okawara , Hajime Katoki , and Kimitoshi Yamane were credited for mechanical design in the film. Takayuki Hattori ( Mobile Suit Gundam: The Origin ) composed the music.