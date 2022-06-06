Manga Plus, Viz Media Publish Fusai Naba's Aliens Area Manga

"Cosmic action fantasy" manga centers on high schooler whose body undergoes sudden change

Viz Media and MANGA Plus both began publishing Fusai Naba 's Aliens Area manga on Sunday. Both services will publish the next chapter of the manga on June 12.

MANGA Plus describes the story:

Tokyo, Planet Earth... High schooler Tatsumi Tatsunami lost his parents at a young age and now works multiple part-time jobs to live a hectic but peaceful life with his younger siblings. One day his body undergoes a sudden change... And now mysterious beings are showing up at his house! In order to protect the people he holds dear, in order to protect Earth (or "area"), Tatsumi must awaken! He better, because "they" are already here! Rising star Fusai Naba brings this new cosmic action fantasy series to Shonen Jump !

Naba launched Aliens Area in the 27th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in Japan on Monday. The manga is featured on the cover of the 27th issue, and the first 57-page chapter has an opening color page.

Naba previously published a one-shot titled "Apollo" in Weekly Shonen Jump as an entry for the Gold Future Cup contest in 2018.