Live-Action Sempai! Danjite Koi de wa! Series Reveals New Short Video, Streaming on Viki

MBS began streaming a short video clip from the live-action show of Shinta Harekawa's Sempai! Danjite Koi de wa! (Sempai! Anything But Romance) boys-love manga on Tuesday.

MBS also revealed that the show will stream on bilibili and GagaOOLala on June 17 and on Viki and doramakorea in mid-June. The channel also announced that OCTOPATH member Shunsei Ota will appear in the show's seventh and eighth episodes.

The series will have eight episodes, and will star Toshiki Seto (pictured left on image, Kamen Rider Ex-Aid) as Yūki Kaneda, and Shūichirō Naitō (right, Kamen Rider Saber) as Atsushi Yanase.

Other cast members include: (character name romanizations not confirmed)

Satoshi Matsuda as Shunsuke Imaizumi

as Shunsuke Imaizumi Shū Watanabe as Hayato Ichikawa

Rikako Sakata as Chise Ōmura

Taisuke Niihara as Haruki Iguchi

Junya Asada as Kōhei Nakamura

as Kōhei Nakamura Hitomi Uneda as Sakura Tanimoto

All the cast members play coworkers of the two protagonists who watch over their budding relationship.

The series will premiere on MBS and TV Kanagawa on June 16, on Gunma TV on June 21, on Tochigi TV on June 22, and on TV Saitama and Chiba TV on June 23.

Hilcrhyme will perform the ending theme song "Ato Sū Senchi" (Just A Few Centimeters More).

The story centers on the relationship between Yanase and Yūki, two work colleagues in a CGI animation studio. Yanase is a top-notch CGI artist who considers everyone beneath him, and he has to train the newbie animator Yūki, a stoic individual who turns out to be shy on the inside.

Harekawa launched the manga on Kadokawa 's Comic Fleur website in July 2019, followed by the sequel Sempai! Danjite Koi de wa! Brush up in 2020. To tie into the live-action series, Harekawa will draw a sixth chapter for Sempai! Danjite Koi de wa! Brush up that will debut on June 16. It will be the first chapter since August 2020. Kadokawa published the one compiled book volume for the first manga in July 2019, and a volume for the second manga in September 2020.

futekiya has licensed Harekawa's Everyone Stand Up! Boys Love Private High School and Zenin Kiritsu! Shiritsu BL Gakuen Koutou-Gakkou ～Tachibana × Mizuki hen～ manga.

Source: Press release