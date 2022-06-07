Sekai no Owari ni Shiba Inu to Manga Gets Animated Manga Videos on YouTube

Animated manga about dog and world's sole survivor debuts this summer

Yu Ishihara's Sekai no Owari ni Shiba Inu to (Roaming the Apocalypse With My Shiba Inu) manga is getting an animated manga on YouTube this summer. Maaya Uchida will play the master and world's sole survivor, and Mutsumi Tamura will play Haru the dog.

Ishihara shared an illustration to commemorate the announcement:

Sorosoro Tanigawa ( Taeko no Nichijō ) will direct the animated manga at Studio DLE .

The manga debuted in March 2018 on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume in December 2020.

Source: Comic Natalie