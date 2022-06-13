Sentai Filmworks Licenses Doomsday With My Dog Animated Webcomic

Sentai Filmworks announced on Monday that it has licensed Doomsday With My Dog , the animated webcomic of Yu Ishihara 's Sekai no Owari ni Shiba Inu to manga. HIDIVE will exclusively stream the animated comic shorts this summer.

Sentai Filmworks describes the story:

The sole surviving human and her canine companion, Haru, wander a desolate wasteland after the destruction of civilization, but this is no dark doomsday tale. Haru, a wise-beyond-his-years talking shiba inu, makes sure his master stays one step ahead of post-apocalyptic pessimism with his clever antics, hilarious observations and philosophical ponderings. She may be the last girl on earth, but with Haru at her side, the road through the apocalypse will never be boring!

The series will premiere on YouTube this summer. Maaya Uchida will play the master and world's sole survivor, and Mutsumi Tamura will play Haru the dog.

Aoi Shimoyama and Sorosoro Tanigawa ( Taeko no Nichijō ) will direct the animated webcomic at Studio DLE .

The manga debuted in March 2018 on Kadokawa 's ComicWalker website. Kadokawa published the manga's third compiled book volume in December 2020.

Source: Sentai Filmworks