Voice Actor Kousuke Takeuchi Passes Away at 45
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Voice of Hikaru Amane in The Prince of Tennis; Shuun Kakei, Harao Kiminari in Eyeshield 21
The talent agency Kekke Corporation announced on Wednesday that voice actor Kousuke Takeuchi passed away last Wednesday, June 8 due to an unspecified illness. He was 45. His family held a private funeral.
Takeuchi is perhaps best known for playing the character Hikaru Amane in The Prince of Tennis anime franchise. He also played the characters Shuun Kakei and Harao Kiminari in Eyeshield 21, Tesshin in Ginga Densetsu Weed, Dragon Ryu in Duel Masters Victory, and Mitsuo Mishima in Between the Sky and Sea.
Takeuchi was part of the comedian duo Abare Nunchaku with Yakkun Sakurazuka, who passed away in 2013.
