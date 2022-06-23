Nozomi Mino's Yakuza Lover Manga Gets Live-Action Series

Manga also gets epilogue chapter in August

The August issue of Shogakukan 's Cheese! magazine announced on Thursday that Nozomi Mino 's Yakuza Lover ( Koi to Dangan ) manga is inspiring a live-action series that will air within MBS ' "Drama Tokku" late Thursday night (effectively, early Friday morning) drama block.

The manga will also have an epilogue chapter in the magazine's October issue in August. The manga's main story ended in the same August issue which announced the live-action series. The manga also runs in Shogakukan 's Premium Cheese! magazine under the title Koi to Dangan Special Bullet , and the manga will likewise end serialization in that magazine's August issue on July 5.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

When feisty college student Yuri is attacked at a party, she's saved by Toshiomi Oya, the underboss of a yakuza syndicate. Despite her obvious attraction to him, she convinces herself that she's not in the market for a bad boy type. But when they meet again, she finds herself irresistibly drawn to him—kicking off a steamy and dangerous love affair that threatens to consume her, body and soul. After the attack at the party, Yuri goes to see Oya to thank him for saving her, and as much as she hates to admit it, she can't deny there's an attraction. However, when tragedy strikes, Yuri attempts to turn her back on Oya and his dangerous lifestyle for good—but will the allure prove too great to resist?

Mino launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Premium Cheese! magazine in March 2018, before moving the series to the sister magazine Cheese! in April 2019. Shogakukan shipped the manga's 11th compiled book volume on May 26. Viz Media published the manga's fifth volume on June 14.