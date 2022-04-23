Nozomi Mino's Yakuza Lover Manga Ends in 3 Chapters

Romance manga debuted in 2018

The June issue of Shogakukan 's Cheese! magazine revealed on Friday that Nozomi Mino 's Yakuza Lover ( Koi to Dangan ) manga will end in three chapters, not including the chapter on Friday. If the manga does not take a break, it should end in the September issue that will ship in late July. The magazine also revealed that the manga has 4.4 million copies in circulation (including digital sales).

The manga's 10th volume had teased that the manga would reach its climax with the 11th volume, which will ship on May 26.

Viz Media is releasing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

When feisty college student Yuri is attacked at a party, she's saved by Toshiomi Oya, the underboss of a yakuza syndicate. Despite her obvious attraction to him, she convinces herself that she's not in the market for a bad boy type. But when they meet again, she finds herself irresistibly drawn to him—kicking off a steamy and dangerous love affair that threatens to consume her, body and soul. After the attack at the party, Yuri goes to see Oya to thank him for saving her, and as much as she hates to admit it, she can't deny there's an attraction. However, when tragedy strikes, Yuri attempts to turn her back on Oya and his dangerous lifestyle for good—but will the allure prove too great to resist?

Mino launched the manga in Shogakukan 's Premium Cheese! magazine in March 2018, before moving the series to the sister magazine Cheese! in April 2019. Viz Media published the manga's fourth volume on March 1.