Cells at Work! White Brigade Manga Ends on July 26

Spinoff series about white blood cells launched in October 2020

The August issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine revealed on Friday that Tetsuji Kanie 's Cells at Work! White Brigade ( Hataraku Saibō WHITE ) manga will end in the magazine's September issue on July 26.

Kanie launched the spinoff of Akane Shimizu 's Cells at Work! manga in Monthly Shonen Sirius in October 2020. Kodansha published the manga's third volume on March 9.

Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga digitally in English and it describes the series:

Ever wonder who's keeping your body safe? The fantastic, fierce White Blood Cells, of course! Follow these feisty fellows on their journey to eliminate everything that could make you sick!

Kodansha USA Publishing released the second volume digitally on January 11.

Shimizu launched the original Cells at Work! manga in the March 2015 issue of Kodansha 's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine, and ended it in January 2021. Kodansha USA Publishing is publishing the manga in English.

The first television anime of the original manga premiered in July 2018. The second season premiered in January 2021, alongside the anime of the Cells at Work! Code Black spinoff manga.

Kodansha USA Publishing is also releasing the following spinoff manga in English: Cells at Work: Bacteria! , Cells at Work!: Neo Bacteria! , Cells at Work! Baby , Cells NOT at Work! , Cells at Work! Code Black , Cells at Work and Friends! , and Cells at Work: Platelets! .

