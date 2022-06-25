Hinowa ga CRUSH! Manga Ends Serialization, Takahiro Launches New Work With Kei Toru

The July issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine published the final chapter on Friday of Takahiro and strelka 's Hinowa ga CRUSH! ( HINOWA ga YUKU! ) manga. The manga's eighth and final compiled book volume will ship on August 25.

The magazine also revealed that Takahiro will launch a new work with artist Kei Toru ( Akame ga KILL! ZERO artist) titled Gokusotsu Kraken ("Gokusotsu" is the name for demons who torture the dead in hell). The "isekai battle harem fantasy" manga will launch in the magazine's September issue on August 25. Monthly Big Gangan posted a preview image of the manga on Twitter. The manga will center on a female prison in another world, where someone will control the power of a kraken.

Yen Press licensed the Hinowa ga CRUSH! manga, and releases it both as chapters appear in Japan, and in print volumes. The publisher describes the manga:

From the writer behind Akame ga KILL! comes a brand new series! In the war torn Wakoku, Hinowa is aiming to be the hero of her turbulent times! The curtain rises on this chronicle of civil war...

The manga launched in Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine in June 2017.

Takahiro and Tetsuya Tashiro ended their Akame ga KILL! manga in December 2017. The manga launched in 2010 in Square Enix 's Monthly Gangan Joker magazine. The prequel manga, Akame ga KILL! ZERO , launched in 2013 and ended with its 10th volume.

Takahiro and Yōhei Takemura launched the Chained Soldier ( Mato Seihei no Slave ) manga on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ manga website in January 2019. Shueisha published the manga's 10th volume on May 2. The manga is inspiring a television anime adaptation.