Konami Announces Super Bomberman R 2 Sequel Game

Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC game launches in 2023

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase announced on Tuesday that Konami will release the Super Bomberman R 2 game, a sequel to Super Bomberman R , for Nintendo Switch in 2023. Konami also revealed that it will release the game for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam . Konami unveiled trailers:

Nintendo Direct Mini Trailer (starts at 6:31)

Full Trailer

The game will feature a new 16-player Castle Mode. In the mode, a player defends a castle against up to 15 attackers. A new story mode will feature exploration, base-building, and boss battles. The game will also feature classic battle modes and battle royale for up to 64 players.

Super Bomberman R debuted on Nintendo Switch in March 2017 in North America, Japan, and Europe. It debuted for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in the United States, Japan, and Europe in June 2018. The game also got a release for Google Stadia.

The Super Bomberman R Online free-to-play battle royale game launched on Stadia in September 2020, and on PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC in May 2021. The game will end service on December 1.

Source: Nintendo Direct Mini