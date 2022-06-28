Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Switch Game Launches on October 20

Trailer previews free movement in battles

The Nintendo Direct Mini: Partner Showcase announced on Tuesday that Ubisoft 's Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope , a new game in the Mario + Rabbids crossover franchise , will launch for Nintendo Switch on October 20. The company streamed a trailer, and it previews free movement in battles:

Ubisoft will have a showcase for the game on its official YouTube and Twitch channels on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. EDT.

Ubisoft describes the game:

Cursa, a mysterious and malevolent entity seeks out energy to further its nefarious plans, plunging the galaxy into chaos. Twisting the planets with its evil influence, it's determined to consume all the energy of the Sparks, uncanny creatures formed by the fusion of Lumas & Rabbids, and destroy all who stand in its way. To bring order back to the galaxy and save the Sparks, Mario and friends team up with Rabbids heroes in a journey through mysterious and ever-surprising planets.

Ubisoft 's Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle game launched for Switch in August 2017. The game's Donkey Kong Adventure expansion released in June 2018.

Source: Nintendo Direct Mini