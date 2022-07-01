Macross Frontier, Macross Delta Anime Offered on Home Video Outside Japan

Bigwest and Nozomi Entertainment announced during Bigwest's Macross panel at Anime Expo on Friday that they will release the Macross Frontier and Macross Delta anime on home video.

Nozomi Entertainment describes Macross Frontier which it will release as a full series in a Blu-ray Disc box set:

Many years ago, the Earth was caught up in an intergalactic war. Humanity, having experienced the threat of annihilation, set out towards all corners of the galaxy in hopes of securing their future. It is now A.D. 2059. On board the Super Long-Range Emigration Fleet Macross Frontier , Ranka Lee is looking forward to an upcoming concert by superstar singer Sheryl Nome, who is visiting from the Macross Galaxy Fleet. Ranka dreams of becoming an idol singer herself one day, and on her way to the concert she bumps into Alto Saotome, a young man training to become a Variable Fighter pilot. When the concert venue is attacked by a mysterious alien species known only as the Vajra, emotions run high and a complicated relationship begins to form between the three. What is the shocking secret behind Ranka's song? More importantly, will humanity survive long enough to find out?

The Macross Frontier television anime aired in 2008 following the 25th anniversary of the Macross franchise . The Macross Frontier: Itsuwari no Utahime film premiered in 2009 as an alternate retelling. The Macross Frontier: Sayonara no Tsubasa sequel film then followed in 2011.

Nozomi Entertainment describes Macross Delta , which it will release as a full series (with two additional versions of the first episode) in a Blu-ray Disc box set:

The year is A.D. 2067. In a remote region of the galaxy, a disease known as Vár Syndrome runs rampant, causing those inflicted by it to turn violent and run amok. To combat this, the Tactical Sound Unit Walküre is formed. Traveling from planet to planet, they perform concerts quelling the Vár's symptoms with their music. But behind the scenes, the Kingdom of the Wind's Aerial Knights, a squadron of Variable Fighters, begin to make their move. A tale of ancient Protoculture ruins, teamwork, and love begins to unfold — one that will shake the very galaxy to its core.

The 26-episode Macross Delta television anime series ran from April to September 2016, after a preview of the first episode in 2015. Gekijō-ban Macross Delta: Gekijō no Walkūre opened in Japan in February 2018.

Bandai Visual previously released Macross Delta on Blu-ray Disc with English subtitles in Japan.

The Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! feature film and " Gekijō Tanpen Macross Frontier Toki no Meikyū " (Macross Frontier Film Short: Labyrinth of Time) film short opened together in October 2021.

Bandai Spirits also confirmed at the panel that it will release the DX Chogokin YF-29 Durandal (Maximilian Jenius Use) Full-Set Pack figure from Gekijōban Macross Delta: Zettai LIVE!!!!!! overseas this fall and the Hi-Metal R VF-0S Phoenix (Roy Focker Use) figure from Macross Zero overseas this winter.

Big West , Studio Nue , and Harmony Gold USA announced in April 2021 that the companies agreed to allow the immediate distribution of most Macross television sequels and films globally. The companies agreed to cooperate on the distribution of future Macross and Robotech projects.

Source: Press release