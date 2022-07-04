News
Sōkyū no Fafner Behind the Line Spinoff Anime Gets Advanced Theatrical Screenings
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The staff for the Fafner franchise announced on Monday that the Sōkyū no Fafner Behind the Line spinoff anime will get a special advanced screening in theaters. The staff also revealed a key visual and returning cast and staff for the episode.
XEBEC is credited with the original work. Takashi Noto is returning to direct the episode at Production I.G, and Tow Ubukata is returning to write the script. Other returning cast members include character designer Hisashi Hirai, mechanical designer Naohiro Washio, and composer Tsuneyoshi Saito. The duo angela will again perform the theme song.
The episode will also feature a returning cast.
Behind the Line is a self-contained story in one episode. The project was first promised to fans during the "Sōshi Minashiro Birthday Party 2017" event as a "peaceful spinoff." The episode takes place after the Sōkyū no Fafner: Dead Aggressor: Heaven and Earth film and before the Fafner EXODUS sequel series.
The staff also revealed that the Sōkyū no Fafner: Dead Aggressor: Heaven and Earth film will get get a remastered version that will have a special screening.
The final three episodes of the 12-episode Sōkyū no Fafner THE BEYOND anime opened in Japanese theaters in November 2021, and their Blu-ray Disc and DVD shipped on March 16.
Funimation licensed and released the original 2004 anime Fafner and the 2010 film Sōkyū no Fafner: Dead Aggressor: Heaven and Earth. Crunchyroll streamed both halves of the Fafner EXODUS sequel series in various countries as they aired in 2015.
Source: Comic Natalie