Valkyrie Elysium Game's Trailer Reveals September 29 Release on PS4/PS5, November 11 Release on PC

Square Enix began streaming on Tuesday a trailer for the Valkyrie Elysium game, Soleil's upcoming action RPG in the Valkyrie Profile series, and it reveals that the game will launch for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 29 and PC via Steam on November 11. The trailer is available in both Japanese and English.

English



Japanese



Unlike previous entries in the series, tri-Ace is not developing Valkyrie Elysium . Soleil is developing the game, while Square Enix is publishing. Chinese internet conglomerate Tencent Holdings acquired a 90% controlling stake in Wake Up Interactive, the parent company of Soleil, last year. Masaki Norimoto said on the game's announcement that the game is a spinoff of the Valkyrie Profile series set in an original world.

Franchise music composer Motoi Sakuraba ( Saiyuki , Tales of Zestiria the X ) is returning for the game, and CyDesignation 's Yūya Nagai ( OBSOLETE ) is designing the characters.

Enix (and later Square Enix ) and tri-Ace launched the Valkyrie Profile role-playing game series in 1999. The games have a Norse mythology motif and center on the death of humans and the existence of gods, and star a valkyrie named Lenneth.

The original game launched for the PlayStation in Japan in 1999, and in North America in 2000. An enhanced port titled Valkyrie Profile : Lenneth shipped in Japan and North America in 2006 for the PlayStation Portable. Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria launched on the PlayStation 2 in 2006 in Japan and in 2007 in North America, and Valkyrie Profile : Covenant of the Plume launched on the Nintendo DS in Japan in 2008 and in North America in 2009. A smartphone game titled Valkyrie Anatomia: The Origin debuted in Japan in 2016, and worldwide in 2019. The game shut down its worldwide servers in 2020, and its Japanese servers in April 2021.