Valkyrie Elysium Game's Trailer Reveals September 29 Release on PS4/PS5, November 11 Release on PC
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Square Enix began streaming on Tuesday a trailer for the Valkyrie Elysium game, Soleil's upcoming action RPG in the Valkyrie Profile series, and it reveals that the game will launch for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on September 29 and PC via Steam on November 11. The trailer is available in both Japanese and English.
Unlike previous entries in the series, tri-Ace is not developing Valkyrie Elysium. Soleil is developing the game, while Square Enix is publishing. Chinese internet conglomerate Tencent Holdings acquired a 90% controlling stake in Wake Up Interactive, the parent company of Soleil, last year. Masaki Norimoto said on the game's announcement that the game is a spinoff of the Valkyrie Profile series set in an original world.
Franchise music composer Motoi Sakuraba (Saiyuki, Tales of Zestiria the X) is returning for the game, and CyDesignation's Yūya Nagai (OBSOLETE) is designing the characters.
Enix (and later Square Enix) and tri-Ace launched the Valkyrie Profile role-playing game series in 1999. The games have a Norse mythology motif and center on the death of humans and the existence of gods, and star a valkyrie named Lenneth.
The original game launched for the PlayStation in Japan in 1999, and in North America in 2000. An enhanced port titled Valkyrie Profile: Lenneth shipped in Japan and North America in 2006 for the PlayStation Portable. Valkyrie Profile 2: Silmeria launched on the PlayStation 2 in 2006 in Japan and in 2007 in North America, and Valkyrie Profile: Covenant of the Plume launched on the Nintendo DS in Japan in 2008 and in North America in 2009. A smartphone game titled Valkyrie Anatomia: The Origin debuted in Japan in 2016, and worldwide in 2019. The game shut down its worldwide servers in 2020, and its Japanese servers in April 2021.