Ouran High School Host Club's 2nd Stage Musical Reveals December Opening, Cast Visuals

The official website for the stage musical adaptation of Bisco Hatori 's Ouran High School Host Club manga announced on Thursday that the series' second musical Kageki Ouran High School Host Club ƒ will open at the Tennozu Galaxy Theater in Tokyo from December 2-11, and at Sankei Hall Breeze in Osaka on December 17-18. The website also unveiled visuals:

The cast will reprise their roles from the first musical with two exceptions. Ginga Shitara will replace Eito Konishi as Mitsukuni Haninozuka and Shogo Tazuru will replace Shō Katō as Takashi Morinozuka.

The cast includes:

Junya Komatsu as Tamaki Suou

Masamichi Satonaka as Kyoya Ootori

Yū Futaba as Hikaru Hitachiin

Kaname Futaba as Kaoru Hitachiin

Ginga Shitara as Mitsukuni Haninozuka

Shogo Tazuru as Takashi Morinozuka

Yuka Yamauchi as Haruhi Fujioka

Kazuhito Yoneyama is directing the musical. Muck Akazawa is returning to write the script. Yu (vague) is once again in charge of the music.

Chobi Natsuki directed the first musical.

The original manga launched in LaLa in August 2003. Viz Media published the manga, which inspired a 2006 television anime.