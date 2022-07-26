The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody Manga Ends

The August issue of Square Enix 's Monthly Big Gangan magazine published the final chapter of Misuho Kobota 's manga adaptation of Myōjin Katō 's The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody ( Shijō Saikyō no Daimaō, Murabito A ni Tensei Suru ) novels on Monday. The manga's seventh and final volume will ship on September 24.

Comikey publishes the manga in North America, and it describes the story:

What would happen if the mightiest being of all time reincarnates himself as Villager A? As the Demon Lord, Varvatos leads a life where nobody dares intrude in his personal space. Desperate to find friends, he takes matters into his own hands and reincarnates 3000 years later as Ard Meteor, your regular nobody born in the boonies. But little did he know, magic has vastly degenerated after his passing, and what was considered average magic power during his lifetime is now considered never-before-seen talent! In a new life as a new abnormal, will he finally find true friendship?

Kobota launched the manga in Monthly Big Gangan in February 2019.

Katō launched the novel series in 2017 with illustrations by Sao Mizuno . Yen Press is publishing the "school heroic fantasy" novel series in English.

The novels inspired a television anime adaptation that premiered on April 8. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.