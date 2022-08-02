2nd Sword Art Online Progressive Anime Film Reveals New Trailer, Theme Song by Eir Aoi

Film gets advanced screening on August 24

The official website for Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Kuraki Yūyami no Scherzo (Scherzo of a Dark Dusk), the second film in the Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- anime film series, announced on Tuesday that Eir Aoi will perform the theme song "Shinzо̄" (Heart). n-buna of the band Yorushika wrote the song. The website also revealed a new trailer and visual:

The film will get an advanced completion screening on August 24 at Shinjuku Wald 9 . Yoshitsugu Matsuoka (Kirito) and Eir Aoi will be in attendance.

The single for "Shinzо̄" will launch on September 7.

The second film will open in Japan on September 10.

The film will feature a returning cast. In addition, Kaede Hondo will play Liten, and Yūsuke Kobayashi will play Morte.

Ayako Kohno (unit director on Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic , High School Fleet , The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky ) is returning to direct the film at A-1 Pictures , and Kento Toya ( Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld , The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments ) is returning to design the characters. Yasuyuki Kai is again serving as action director, and Yuki Kajiura is returning to compose the music.

The film's original soundtrack by Kajiura will launch on September 9.

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night , the first anime film in the project, opened in Japan in October 2021, and topped the box office in its first weekend.

Funimation screened the film in both standard and IMAX theaters in the United States and Canada in December last year and screened the film in Australia and New Zealand in December 2021. The film opened in over 40 countries and territories around the world. Odex screened the film in Southeast Asia last year.

The anime is based on Reki Kawahara 's Sword Art Online: Progressive light novel series. The novel series launched in 2012 as a revised retelling of Kawahara's original Sword Art Online novels. The story depicts Kirito's journey through the floating Aincrad castle from the beginning, floor-by-floor. Yen Press is publishing the Sword Art Online: Progressive novel series in English, as well as two manga adaptations.

The franchise will host a 10th anniversary event on November 6 in Tokyo. Performers Eir Aoi , ASCA , ReoNa , and Luna Haruna - who have all sung theme songs for the series - will be at the event. Together with FictionJunction , they will perform the 10 anniversary's theme song "Sо̄kyū no Fanfare" (Fanfare of the Blue Sky).