Sword Art Online Anime Reveals 10th Anniversary Visual, Adds Luna Haruna to November Event

10th anniversary event takes place in Tokyo on November 6

The official Twitter account for the Sword Art Online anime unveiled a new visual for its 10th anniversary on Friday.

The account also announced that Luna Haruna will be at the franchise 's 10th anniversary event on November 6 in Tokyo.

Performers Eir Aoi , ASCA and ReoNa , who have all sung theme songs for the series, will be at the event. Together with FictionJunction , they will perform the 10 anniversary's theme song "Sо̄kyū no Fanfare" (Fanfare of the Blue Sky).

The original Sword Art Online anime premiered in July 2012. Sword Art Online II debuted in July 2014.

Sword Art Online: Alicization premiered in Japan in October 2018, and streamed on Crunchyroll , Hulu , and FunimationNow . Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld Part 2 , the anime's "Final Season," premiered in July 2020, and it ended in September 2020.

Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night , the first anime film in the Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- anime film series, opened in Japan in October 2021, and topped the box office in its first weekend. Sword Art Online the Movie -Progressive- Kuraki Yūyami no Scherzo (Scherzo of a Dark Dusk), the second film, will open on September 10.