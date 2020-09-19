News
Sword Art Online: Progressive Light Novels Get Anime
posted on by Egan Loo
The final episode of the Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld anime ended on Sunday with an announcement that an anime project of Reki Kawahara's Sword Art Online: Progressive light novel series is launching.
《アリシゼーション》編の最終話放送直後に公開となった「ソードアート・オンライン プログレッシブ」アニメプロジェクト告知映像はこちら!— アニメ ソードアート・オンライン 公式 (@sao_anime) September 19, 2020
YouTube:https://t.co/Ci62vkSWRE
公式サイト:https://t.co/rivYvY6aHD#sao_anime pic.twitter.com/kMT4SPxio1
The Sword Art Online: Progressive novel series launched in 2012 as a revised retelling of Kawahara's original Sword Art Online novels. The story depicts Kirito's journey through the floating Aincrad castle from the beginning, floor-by-floor. Yen Press is publishing the Sword Art Online: Progressive novel series in English, as well as two manga adaptations.
Sources: Mantan Web, Comic Natalie