Sword Art Online: Progressive Light Novels Get Anime

posted on by Egan Loo
Revised retelling of original SAO novels, following Kirito through Aincrad

The final episode of the Sword Art Online: Alicization - War of Underworld anime ended on Sunday with an announcement that an anime project of Reki Kawahara's Sword Art Online: Progressive light novel series is launching.



The Sword Art Online: Progressive novel series launched in 2012 as a revised retelling of Kawahara's original Sword Art Online novels. The story depicts Kirito's journey through the floating Aincrad castle from the beginning, floor-by-floor. Yen Press is publishing the Sword Art Online: Progressive novel series in English, as well as two manga adaptations.

Sources: Mantan Web, Comic Natalie

