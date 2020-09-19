Sword Art Online: Progressive Light Novels Get Anime

The overall theme of Sakurai's work is the way that bringing a pet into your life can help both the human and the animal in question. ― You don't have to be a cat person to love this manga. Whether you've connected with a dog, a cat, a ferret, or any other pet, Umi Sakurai's A Man and His Cat will be familiar in the relationship between the eponymous duo, and while elements of these two volumes do fe...