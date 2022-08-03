Tokyo Mew Mew Olé! Manga Ends

The September issue of Kodansha 's Nakayoshi magazine published the final chapter of Madoka Seizuki's Tokyo Mew Mew Olé! on Wednesday. The manga's eighth volume will ship on September 13.

The spinoff of Reiko Yoshida and Mia Ikumi 's Tokyo Mew Mew manga focused on male characters instead of the female characters of the previous manga and anime. The manga launched in Nakayoshi in December 2019.

"Ore" (without the elongated "ō" sound) is the informal Japanese pronoun for "I," often used by males. "Ōre" (with the elongated "ō" sound) is a Japanese transliteration for the Spanish interjection "Olé" (which is how the title is styled in the manga). "O Re" (without the elongated "ō" sound) is also a Japanese transliteration for the French phrase "au lait."

Yoshida and the late Ikumi serialized their Tokyo Mew Mew manga from 2000 to 2003, and Tokyopop published all seven volumes in English. Kodansha Comics released the manga in three omnibus volumes with a new translation in 2011. The manga inspired a 52-episode television anime series from 2002 to 2003, and 4Kids Entertainment aired the anime with the title Mew Mew Power in 2005. Ikumi also serialized a sequel manga titled Tokyo Mew Mew a la Mode from 2003 to 2004, and Kodansha Comics published the manga in English. Yoshida and Ikumi later published a new short manga titled Tokyo Mew Mew 2020 Re-Turn in December 2019.

Ikumi passed away on March 7 earlier this year.

Tokyo Mew Mew New , an all-new anime based on the original manga, premiered on July 6, and is currently airing. HIDIVE is streaming the series as it airs in Japan.