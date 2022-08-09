Live-Action Boy's Abyss Series Reveals Main Cast

The official website for the live-action series of Ryo Minenami 's Boy's Abyss ( Shōnen no Abyss ) "suicide love story" manga revealed the series' main cast members on Wednesday. The cast members, including the previously announced Towa Araki , are:

Towa Araki as Reiji Kurose



Hinako Kitano as Nagi Aoe



Miyu Honda as Sakuko Akiyama



Natsuki Hori as Gen Minegishi



Rena Matsui as Yuri Shibasawa



Reiko Kataoka as Yūko Kurose



Sōkō Wada as Kōsaku Esemori





The series will premiere on MBS , TV Kanagawa , and other stations on September 1. Hulu will stream the series in Japan as it airs, while TVer, GYAO! , and MBS Dōgaism will stream episodes one week after they air on television.

Misato Katō and Hiroaki Yuasa are directing the series. Kyōko Inukai is penning the scripts.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and will begin releasing it in spring 2023. Viz Media describes the manga:

Self-serving adults and broken dreams push a teenage boy trapped in a dead-end town closer to the edge.

Minenami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Young Jump magazine in February 2020. Shueisha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on June 17.

