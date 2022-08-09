×
News
Live-Action Boy's Abyss Series Reveals Main Cast

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Towa Araki, Hinako Kitano, Miyu Honda, Natsuki Hori, Rena Matsui, Reiko Kataoka, Sōkō Wada star

The official website for the live-action series of Ryo Minenami's Boy's Abyss (Shōnen no Abyss) "suicide love story" manga revealed the series' main cast members on Wednesday. The cast members, including the previously announced Towa Araki, are:

Towa Araki as Reiji Kurose

Hinako Kitano as Nagi Aoe

Miyu Honda as Sakuko Akiyama

Natsuki Hori as Gen Minegishi

Rena Matsui as Yuri Shibasawa

Reiko Kataoka as Yūko Kurose

Sōkō Wada as Kōsaku Esemori

The series will premiere on MBS, TV Kanagawa, and other stations on September 1. Hulu will stream the series in Japan as it airs, while TVer, GYAO!, and MBS Dōgaism will stream episodes one week after they air on television.

Misato Katō and Hiroaki Yuasa are directing the series. Kyōko Inukai is penning the scripts.

Viz Media licensed the manga, and will begin releasing it in spring 2023. Viz Media describes the manga:

Self-serving adults and broken dreams push a teenage boy trapped in a dead-end town closer to the edge.

Minenami launched the manga in Shueisha's Young Jump magazine in February 2020. Shueisha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on June 17.

Sources: Boy's Abyss live-action series' website, Comic Natalie

