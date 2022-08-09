Masaharu Noritsuke Launches New Afro Tanaka Manga on October 24

New manga is tentatively titled My Home Afro Tanaka

The combined 36th and 37th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Spirits magazine revealed on Monday that Masaharu Noritsuke will launch a new series in his long-running Afro Tanaka manga story tentatively titled My Home Afro Tanaka in the magazine's 47th issue on October 24.

The manga series centers around the quirky life of an Afro-haired young man named Hiroshi Tanaka.

The new manga will be the seventh installment in Noritsuke's Afro Tanaka manga series that has been running since 2002. The gag manga underwent several title changes as it followed Tanaka through every stage of his life: Kōkō Afro Tanaka (High School Afro Tanaka), Chūtai Afro Tanaka (Dropout Afro Tanaka), Jōkyō Afro Tanaka (Tokyo-Bound Afro Tanaka), Sasurai Afro Tanaka (Wandering Afro Tanaka), Shiawase Afro Tanaka (Happy Afro Tanaka), and Kekkon Afro Tanaka (Marriage Afro Tanaka). Kekkon Afro Tanaka launched in April 2018, and ended in March 2021. Shogakukan published the manga's 10th and final volume in April 2021.

The Jōkyō Afro Tanaka story received a live-action film adaptation in 2012.