Etsuko's More Than Words Teen Romance Manga Gets Live-Action Series

Amazon Prime Video announced on Friday that it will stream a live-action series adaptation of Etsuko 's In the Apartment and More Than Words manga. All 10 episodes will debut in Japan on September 16.

The More Than Words manga's story centers on short tempered high schooler Mieko, her friend Michio, and a senior at their shared part time job named Eiji. One day, Eiji becomes self-conscious around Michio. When he opens up to him, their relationship begins to change.

More Than Words is a prequel to Etsuko 's debut boys-love manga In the Apartment . The live-action series will adapt both manga and will intertwine their stories. Michio's chilhood friend Asato from In the Apartment will also be a central character in the series.

Ryōko Fujino, Yuzu Aoki , Daisuke Nakagawa , and Daiki Kanechika all star as Mieko, Michio, Eiji, and Asato, respectively. This will be Kanechika's debut role for a live-action series.

Shunki Hashizume is directing the series. Taeko Asano is penning the scripts.

Gentosha published More Than Words in 2015, while Taiyoh Tosho published In the Apartment in 2014.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed Etsuko 's JOY manga and released it digitally on June 7.

Source: Comic Natalie