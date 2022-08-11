×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 7-13

posted on by Alex Mateo
Combatants Will Be Dispatched!, The Detective Is Already Dead anime; Kemono Jihen, World End Solte manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 August 9
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Limited Edition BD/DVDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$84.98 August 9
The Detective Is Already Dead BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 August 9
Rental Magica BDPlease Nozomi Entertainment US$49.99 August 9
Short Peace BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$19.98 August 9
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 1 Part 2 BDPlease Viz Media US$44.98 August 9
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Limited Edition Season 1 Part 2 BDPlease Viz Media US$79.99 August 9
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 1 Part 2 DVDPlease Viz Media US$39.99 August 9

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Berserk: Deluxe Edition GN 11 (hardcover)Please Dark Horse US$49.99 August 10
Blackguard Graphic Novel (GN) 3Cite Vertical US$12.95 August 9
Cat + Gamer GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Dark Horse US$11.99 August 10
A Centaur's Life GN 21Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 9
Double GN 4Please Tokyopop US$12.99 August 9
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 9
Fly Me to the Moon GN 12Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 9
GAME: Between the Suits GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 9
The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 9
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World GN 12Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 9
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 9
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 6Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 9
Kaze Hikaru GN 30Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 9
Kemono Jihen GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 9
The King's Beast GN 7Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 9
Kirby manga Mania GN 5Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 9
Knight of the Ice GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 August 9
Komi Can't Communicate GN 20Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 9
Kowloon Generic Romance GN 1Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 9
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid GN 12Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 9
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 9
One Piece Omnibus GN 32Please Viz Media US$14.99 August 9
Ossan Idol! GN 6Please Tokyopop US$12.99 August 9
Phantom Tales of the Night GN 9Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 9
Pokémon Sword & Shield GN 4Please Viz Media US$4.99 August 9
Radiant GN 15Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 9
The Royal Tutor GN 17Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 9
Sakamoto Days GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 9
Sakurai-san Wants to be Noticed GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 9
Sensei's Pious Lie GN 3Please Vertical US$24.95 August 9
Shaman King Omnibus GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$19.99 August 9
Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 9
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 9
Tales of the Kingdom GN 1 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$17.99 August 9
Therapy Game Restart GN 2Please Viz Media US$12.99 August 9
Toppu GP GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 August 9
The Tunnel to Summer the Exit of Goodbyes: Ultramarine GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 9
Uncle From Another World GN 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 9
Vampire Dormitory GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 9
The Weakest Contestant of All Space and Time GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 9
World End Solte GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 9
World’s End Harem: Fantasia GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 August 9
Yōkai Watch GN 19Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 9
Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou Omnibus GN 1Please Seven Seas US$24.99 August 9

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Blackguard GN 3Please Vertical US$10.99 August 9
Build King GN 3Cite Viz Media US$6.99 August 9
A Centaur's Life GN 21AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 August 9
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 9
The Fable GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 9
Fly Me to the Moon GN 12Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 9
Giant Killing GN 32Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 9
The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 16Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 9
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 9
Kaze Hikaru GN 30Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 9
Kemono Jihen GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 9
Komi Can't Communicate GN 20Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 9
My Maid, Miss Kishi GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 9
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 9
Oversummoned, Overpowered, and Over It! GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 10
Phantom Tales of the Night GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 9
Police in a Pod GN 15Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 9
Radiant GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 9
A Returner's Magic Should be Special GN 1Please Yen Press US$9.99 August 9
The Royal Tutor GN 17Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 9
Sakamoto Days GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 9
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 10
The Shadows of Who We Once Were GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 9
The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter GN 1Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 10
Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 9
Such a Treacherous Piano Sonata GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 9
Therapy Game Restart GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 9
The Tunnel to Summer the Exit of Goodbyes: Ultramarine GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 9
Uncle From Another World GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 9
The Weakest Contestant of All Space and Time GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 9
WIND BREAKER GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 9
World End Solte GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 9

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 9

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 10
The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 2Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 August 11
Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 8
Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 8
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 11
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 11
Slayers Novel 15Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 10

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Shadowverse: Champion's Battle Legendary Edition Switch gamePlease XSeed Games US$29.99 August 9
Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi PS5 gamePlease Aksys Games US$59.99 August 11

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Final Fantasy XIV Picture Book: The Namazu and the Greatest Gift book (hardcover)Please Square Enix Books US$14.99 August 9
