News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, August 7-13
posted on by Alex Mateo
Combatants Will Be Dispatched!, The Detective Is Already Dead anime; Kemono Jihen, World End Solte manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! BD/DVD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|August 9
Combatants Will Be Dispatched! Limited Edition BD/DVD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$84.98
|August 9
The Detective Is Already Dead BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|August 9
Rental Magica BD
|Nozomi Entertainment
|US$49.99
|August 9
Short Peace BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$19.98
|August 9
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 1 Part 2 BD
|Viz Media
|US$44.98
|August 9
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Limited Edition Season 1 Part 2 BD
|Viz Media
|US$79.99
|August 9
Yashahime: Princess Half-Demon Season 1 Part 2 DVD
|Viz Media
|US$39.99
|August 9
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Berserk: Deluxe Edition GN 11 (hardcover)
|Dark Horse
|US$49.99
|August 10
Blackguard Graphic Novel (GN) 3
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|August 9
Cat + Gamer GN 2
|Dark Horse
|US$11.99
|August 10
A Centaur's Life GN 21
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 9
Double GN 4
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|August 9
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 9
Fly Me to the Moon GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 9
GAME: Between the Suits GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 9
The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 9
High School Prodigies Have It Easy Even In Another World GN 12
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 9
The Iceblade Sorcerer Shall Rule the World GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 9
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 9
Kaze Hikaru GN 30
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 9
Kemono Jihen GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 9
The King's Beast GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 9
Kirby manga Mania GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 9
Knight of the Ice GN 11
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|August 9
Komi Can't Communicate GN 20
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 9
Kowloon Generic Romance GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 9
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid GN 12
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 9
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 9
One Piece Omnibus GN 32
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|August 9
Ossan Idol! GN 6
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|August 9
Phantom Tales of the Night GN 9
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 9
Pokémon Sword & Shield GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$4.99
|August 9
Radiant GN 15
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 9
The Royal Tutor GN 17
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 9
Sakamoto Days GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 9
Sakurai-san Wants to be Noticed GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 9
Sensei's Pious Lie GN 3
|Vertical
|US$24.95
|August 9
Shaman King Omnibus GN 10
|Kodansha Comics
|US$19.99
|August 9
Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 9
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 9
Tales of the Kingdom GN 1 (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$17.99
|August 9
Therapy Game Restart GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|August 9
Toppu GP GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|August 9
The Tunnel to Summer the Exit of Goodbyes: Ultramarine GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 9
Uncle From Another World GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 9
Vampire Dormitory GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 9
The Weakest Contestant of All Space and Time GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 9
World End Solte GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 9
World's End Harem: Fantasia GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|August 9
Yōkai Watch GN 19
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 9
Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou Omnibus GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$24.99
|August 9
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Blackguard GN 3
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|August 9
Build King GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 9
A Centaur's Life GN 21
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 9
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 9
The Fable GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 9
Fly Me to the Moon GN 12
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 9
Giant Killing GN 32
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 9
The Heroic Legend of Arslan GN 16
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 9
In Another World With My Smartphone GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 9
Kaze Hikaru GN 30
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 9
Kemono Jihen GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 9
Komi Can't Communicate GN 20
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 9
My Maid, Miss Kishi GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 9
My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! GN 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 9
Oversummoned, Overpowered, and Over It! GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 10
Phantom Tales of the Night GN 9
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 9
Police in a Pod GN 15
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 9
Radiant GN 15
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 9
A Returner's Magic Should be Special GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|August 9
The Royal Tutor GN 17
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 9
Sakamoto Days GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 9
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles GN 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 10
The Shadows of Who We Once Were GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 9
The Skull Dragon's Precious Daughter GN 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 10
Splatoon Squid Kids Comedy Show GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 9
Such a Treacherous Piano Sonata GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 9
Therapy Game Restart GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 9
The Tunnel to Summer the Exit of Goodbyes: Ultramarine GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 9
Uncle From Another World GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 9
The Weakest Contestant of All Space and Time GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 9
WIND BREAKER GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 9
World End Solte GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 9
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Irina: The Vampire Cosmonaut Novel 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 9
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 10
The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 11
Dahlia in Bloom: Crafting a Fresh Start With Magical Tools Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 8
Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 8
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior Novel 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 11
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 11
Slayers Novel 15
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 10
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Shadowverse: Champion's Battle Legendary Edition Switch game
|XSeed Games
|US$29.99
|August 9
Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi PS5 game
|Aksys Games
|US$59.99
|August 11
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Final Fantasy XIV Picture Book: The Namazu and the Greatest Gift book (hardcover)
|Square Enix Books
|US$14.99
|August 9