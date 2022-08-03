News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 31-August 6
posted on by Alex Mateo
Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water, Shikizakura anime; Bleach 20th Anniversary Edition, The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water BD
|GKIDS
|US$49.98
|August 2
One Piece Collection 30 BD/DVD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$39.98
|August 2
Shikizakura BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|August 1
Wet, Tight & Busty DVD (adult)
|Adult Source Media
|US$24.95
|August 2
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Bleach 20th Anniversary Edition Graphic (GN) 1
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 2
Bungō Stray Dogs: Beast GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 2
Canis: Dear Hatter GN 1
|Kuma
|US$14.95
|August 2
Devil Ecstasy GN 2
|Vertical
|US$24.95
|August 2
Dragon Ball Super GN 16
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 2
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 9
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 2
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 23
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 2
The King's Beast GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 2
Love and Heart GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 2
Moriarty the Patriot GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 2
My Wife Has No Emotion GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 2
My youth romantic comedy is wrong as I expected GN 18
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 2
One Piece GN 100
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 2
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 2
Overlord: The Undead King Oh! GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 2
Pleasure and Corruption GN 5
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|August 2
Sailor Moon: Naoko Takeuchi Collection GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|August 2
Satisfaction Guaranteed GN (adult)
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|August 2
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 20
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|August 2
The Splendid Work of a Monster Maid GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 2
Summer Time Rendering GN 4
|Udon Entertainment
|US$24.99
|August 2
Summer Time Rendering GNs 4-6 (hardcover)
|Udon Entertainment
|US$29.99 each
|August 2
Today's Menu for the Emiya Family GN 4
|Denpa
|US$12.95
|August 2
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 14
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|August 2
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Abandoned Reincarnation Sage GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 2
Bungō Stray Dogs: Beast GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 2
Changes of Heart GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 2
Chihayafuru GN 33
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 2
Dai Dark GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 2
Desert Eagle GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 2
Dragon Ball Super GN 16
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 2
The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 2
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 2
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 9
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 2
Island in a Puddle GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 2
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 23
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 2
The King's Beast GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 2
Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 26
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 2
Love and Heart GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 2
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid GN 12
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|August 2
Moriarty the Patriot GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 2
My Wife Has No Emotion GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 2
My Wonderful World GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 2
One Piece GN 100
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 2
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 2
Our Love Doesn't Need a Happy Ending GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 2
Overlord: The Undead King Oh! GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 2
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ♀ GN 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 1
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 10
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 2
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 20
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|August 2
The Splendid Work of a Monster Maid GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|August 2
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 2
Welcome Back, Alice GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|August 2
Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou: Deluxe Edition GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|August 2
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 4
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|August 2
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 16
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|August 2
Kakuriyo Shinjuki: God's Doctor Starts a Practice in Another World Novel 1
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 2
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 17
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|August 2
Strike the Blood Novel 21
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|August 2
Tower of the Sun Novel (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|August 2
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 14
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 4
Arifureta Zero Novel 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 4
Berserk of Gluttony Novel 7
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 4
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 11
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 1
Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 1
The Great Cleric Novel 9
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 4
Gushing Over Magical Girls Novel 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|August 2
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 17
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|August 2
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 5
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|August 3
Strike the Blood Novel 21
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|August 2
Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court Novel 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|August 4
Tower of the Sun Novel
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|August 2
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Official Fanbook 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$19.99
|August 2