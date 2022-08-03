×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 31-August 6

posted on by Alex Mateo
Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water, Shikizakura anime; Bleach 20th Anniversary Edition, The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Nadia - The Secret of Blue Water BDPlease GKIDS US$49.98 August 2
One Piece Collection 30 BD/DVDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$39.98 August 2
Shikizakura BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 August 1
Wet, Tight & Busty DVD (adult)Please Adult Source Media US$24.95 August 2

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bleach 20th Anniversary Edition Graphic (GN) 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 2
Bungō Stray Dogs: Beast GN 3Cite Yen Press US$12.99 August 2
Canis: Dear Hatter GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Kuma US$14.95 August 2
Devil Ecstasy GN 2Please Vertical US$24.95 August 2
Dragon Ball Super GN 16Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 2
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 9Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 2
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 23Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 2
The King's Beast GN 7Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 2
Love and Heart GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 2
Moriarty the Patriot GN 8Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 2
My Wife Has No Emotion GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 2
My youth romantic comedy is wrong as I expected GN 18Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 2
One Piece GN 100Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 2
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 2
Overlord: The Undead King Oh! GN 8Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 2
Pleasure and Corruption GN 5Please Denpa US$12.95 August 2
Sailor Moon: Naoko Takeuchi Collection GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 August 2
Satisfaction Guaranteed GN (adult)Please Fakku US$19.95 August 2
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 20Please Viz Media US$9.99 August 2
The Splendid Work of a Monster Maid GN 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 2
Summer Time Rendering GN 4Please Udon Entertainment US$24.99 August 2
Summer Time Rendering GNs 4-6 (hardcover)Please Udon Entertainment US$29.99 each August 2
Today's Menu for the Emiya Family GN 4Please Denpa US$12.95 August 2
Toilet-Bound Hanako-kun GN 14Please Yen Press US$12.99 August 2

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Abandoned Reincarnation Sage GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 2
Bungō Stray Dogs: Beast GN 3Cite Yen Press US$6.99 August 2
Changes of Heart GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 2
Chihayafuru GN 33Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 2
Dai Dark GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 2
Desert Eagle GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 2
Dragon Ball Super GN 16Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 2
The Haunted Bookstore – Gateway to a Parallel Universe GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 2
I Was Reincarnated as the 7th Prince so I Can Take My Time Perfecting My Magical Ability GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 2
I've Been Killing Slimes for 300 Years and Maxed Out My Level GN 9Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 2
Island in a Puddle GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 2
Kaguya-sama: Love is War GN 23Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 2
The King's Beast GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 2
Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 26Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 2
Love and Heart GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 2
Miss Kobayashi's Dragon Maid GN 12Please Yen Press US$9.99 August 2
Moriarty the Patriot GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 2
My Wife Has No Emotion GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 2
My Wonderful World GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 2
One Piece GN 100Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 2
The Other World's Books Depend on the Bean Counter GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 2
Our Love Doesn't Need a Happy Ending GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 2
Overlord: The Undead King Oh! GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 2
Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 1
Shikimori's Not Just a Cutie GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 2
Snow White with the Red Hair GN 20Please Viz Media US$6.99 August 2
The Splendid Work of a Monster Maid GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 August 2
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 2
Welcome Back, Alice GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 August 2
Yokohama Kaidashi Kikou: Deluxe Edition GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 August 2

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 August 2
Infinite Dendrogram Novel 16Cite J-Novel Club US$14.99 August 2
Kakuriyo Shinjuki: God's Doctor Starts a Practice in Another World Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 August 2
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 17Please Yen Press US$13.99 August 2
Strike the Blood Novel 21Please Yen Press US$14.99 August 2
Tower of the Sun Novel (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$19.99 August 2

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
An Archdemon's Dilemma - How to Love Your Elf Bride Novel 14Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 4
Arifureta Zero Novel 6Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 4
Berserk of Gluttony Novel 7AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 August 4
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 11Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 1
Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 1
The Great Cleric Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 4
Gushing Over Magical Girls Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 August 2
Konosuba - God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! Novel 17Please Yen Press US$7.99 August 2
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 August 3
Strike the Blood Novel 21Please Yen Press US$8.99 August 2
Though I Am an Inept Villainess: Tale of the Butterfly-Rat Body Swap in the Maiden Court Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 August 4
Tower of the Sun NovelPlease Yen Press US$9.99 August 2

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Official Fanbook 2Please J-Novel Club US$19.99 August 2
follow-up of North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 24-30
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives