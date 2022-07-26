News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 24-30
posted on by Alex Mateo
Scar on the Praeter, Back Arrow anime; The Liminal Zone, Yuri Espoir manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Back Arrow Part 1 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|July 26
|Case Closed: The Fist of Blue Sapphire BDCite
|Discotek Media
|US$29.95
|July 26
|Cyber City Oedo 808 Remastered Steelbook BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Discotek Media
|US$49.95
|July 26
|Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon BDPlease
|Aniplex of America
|US$79.98
|July 26
|Heart and Yummie BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$29.95
|July 26
|Holmes of Kyoto BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|July 26
|Lupin the 3rd: Prison of the Past BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$29.95
|July 26
|Powered Armor Dorvack BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$49.95
|July 26
|Scar on the Praeter BDPlease
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|July 26
|Triple Sex tribulations BD (adult)Please
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|July 26
|Vinland Saga Limited Edition BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$229.98
|July 26
|Violence Jack BDPlease
|Discotek Media
|US$29.95
|July 26
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Bomba! Graphic Novel (GN)Please
|Vertical
|US$14.95
|July 26
|Dai Dark GN 4Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 26
|Fate/Grand Order -mortalis:stella- GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 26
|For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 8 (hardcover)Please
|Yen Press
|US$16.99
|July 26
|From the Red Fog GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 26
|Fun Milking Time GN (adult)Please
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|July 26
|Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway GN 4Please
|One Peace
|US$12.95
|July 26
|How Do We Relationship? GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 26
|In/Spectre GN 16Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 26
|The Liminal Zone GN (hardcover)Please
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|July 26
|Minami Nanami Wants to Shine GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 26
|The Misfit of Demon King Academy GN 4Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$10.99
|July 26
|Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki GN 4Please
|One Peace
|US$13.95
|July 26
|Naughty Girlfriend GN (adult)Please
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|July 26
|Run on Your New Legs GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 26
|She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 26
|The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 8Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$10.99
|July 26
|To Your Eternity GN 17Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 26
|A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 26
|Tokyo Revengers Ominbus GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$22.99
|July 26
|UQ Holder! GN 26Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 26
|Witch Craft Works GN 16Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 26
|Yuri Espoir GN 1Please
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|July 26
|Yuri Is My Job! GN 9Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 26
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Agravity Boys GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 26
|Blue Period GN 8Cite
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 26
|Bomba! GNAnimeNewsNetwork
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|July 26
|Build King GN 1-2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99 each
|July 26
|Burn the House Down GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 26
|Cells NOT at Work! GN 5Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 26
|DAYS GN 30Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 26
|Devil Ecstasy GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$9.99
|July 26
|For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 8Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 26
|From the Red Fog GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 26
|Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village GN 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 27
|Harem Marriage GN 19Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 26
|Her Majesty's Swarm GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 26
|High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 26
|How Do We Relationship? GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 26
|I’m in Love with the Villainess GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 28
|In/Spectre GN 16Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 26
|The Invincible Shovel GN 4Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$9.99
|July 26
|The Liminal Zone GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$13.99
|July 26
|Me & Roboco GN 4Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 26
|Minami Nanami Wants to Shine GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 26
|My Tentative Name GN 1Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 26
|The Rokudo Rounds GN 3Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 26
|Run on Your New Legs GN 2Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 26
|Sakurai-san Wants to Be Noticed GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 26
|The Shadows of Who We Once Were GN 2Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 26
|She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 26
|Skip and Loafer GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 26
|A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 9Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 26
|UQ Holder! GN 26Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 26
|Witch Craft Works GN 16Please
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|July 26
|Wondercat Kyuu-chan GN 6Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 26
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 17Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 26
|Naruto: Kakashi's Story - The Sixth Hokage and the Failed Prince NovelCite
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|July 26
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 19AnimeNewsNetwork
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 26
|Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 26
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 26
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Ascendance of a Bookworm: Royal Academy Stories - First Year Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 26
|Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 17Cite
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 26
|Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight Novel 14AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 28
|Dungeon Busters Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 27
|Hell Mode Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 27
|Housekeeping Mage From Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 25
|The Ideal Sponger Life Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 28
|I’m in Love with the Villainess Novel 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 28
|My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer Novel 5Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 27
|Naruto: Kakashi's Story - The Sixth Hokage and the Failed Prince NovelPlease
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 26
|Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 19Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 26
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 14Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 26
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions Switch gamePlease
|Shueisha Games
|US$24.99
|July 28
|Digimon Survive PS4, Xbox One, Switch gameCite
|Bandai Namco
|US$59.99
|July 29
|Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town PS4 gameAnimeNewsNetwork
|XSeed Games
|US$359.99
|July 26
|Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Switch gamePlease
|Nintendo
|US$59.99
|July 29