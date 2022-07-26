×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 24-30

posted on by Alex Mateo
Scar on the Praeter, Back Arrow anime; The Liminal Zone, Yuri Espoir manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Back Arrow Part 1 BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 July 26
Case Closed: The Fist of Blue Sapphire BDCite Discotek Media US$29.95 July 26
Cyber City Oedo 808 Remastered Steelbook BDAnimeNewsNetwork Discotek Media US$49.95 July 26
Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity - Grand Temple of Time: Solomon BDPlease Aniplex of America US$79.98 July 26
Heart and Yummie BDPlease Discotek Media US$29.95 July 26
Holmes of Kyoto BDPlease Discotek Media US$39.95 July 26
Lupin the 3rd: Prison of the Past BDPlease Discotek Media US$29.95 July 26
Powered Armor Dorvack BDPlease Discotek Media US$49.95 July 26
Scar on the Praeter BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 July 26
Triple Sex tribulations BD (adult)Please Kitty Media US$29.99 July 26
Vinland Saga Limited Edition BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$229.98 July 26
Violence Jack BDPlease Discotek Media US$29.95 July 26

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bomba! Graphic Novel (GN)Please Vertical US$14.95 July 26
Dai Dark GN 4Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 July 26
Fate/Grand Order -mortalis:stella- GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 26
For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 8 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$16.99 July 26
From the Red Fog GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 26
Fun Milking Time GN (adult)Please Fakku US$19.95 July 26
Higehiro: After Being Rejected, I Shaved and Took in a High School Runaway GN 4Please One Peace US$12.95 July 26
How Do We Relationship? GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 26
In/Spectre GN 16Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 26
The Liminal Zone GN (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$19.99 July 26
Minami Nanami Wants to Shine GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 26
The Misfit of Demon King Academy GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$10.99 July 26
Multi-Mind Mayhem: Isekai Tensei Soudouki GN 4Please One Peace US$13.95 July 26
Naughty Girlfriend GN (adult)Please Fakku US$19.95 July 26
Run on Your New Legs GN 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 July 26
She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 26
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 8Please Square Enix Manga US$10.99 July 26
To Your Eternity GN 17Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 26
A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 9Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 26
Tokyo Revengers Ominbus GN 1Please Seven Seas US$22.99 July 26
UQ Holder! GN 26Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 26
Witch Craft Works GN 16Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 26
Yuri Espoir GN 1Please Tokyopop US$12.99 July 26
Yuri Is My Job! GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 26

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Agravity Boys GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 26
Blue Period GN 8Cite Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 26
Bomba! GNAnimeNewsNetwork Vertical US$10.99 July 26
Build King GN 1-2Please Viz Media US$6.99 each July 26
Burn the House Down GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 26
Cells NOT at Work! GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 26
DAYS GN 30Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 26
Devil Ecstasy GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$9.99 July 26
For the Kid I Saw in My Dreams GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 26
From the Red Fog GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 26
Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 27
Harem Marriage GN 19Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 26
Her Majesty's Swarm GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 26
High School Family: Kokosei Kazoku GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 26
How Do We Relationship? GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 26
I’m in Love with the Villainess GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 28
In/Spectre GN 16Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 26
The Invincible Shovel GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$9.99 July 26
The Liminal Zone GNPlease Viz Media US$13.99 July 26
Me & Roboco GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 26
Minami Nanami Wants to Shine GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 26
My Tentative Name GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 26
The Rokudo Rounds GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 26
Run on Your New Legs GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 26
Sakurai-san Wants to Be Noticed GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 26
The Shadows of Who We Once Were GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 26
She professed herself pupil of the wise man. GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 26
Skip and Loafer GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 26
A Tropical Fish Yearns for Snow GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 26
UQ Holder! GN 26Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 26
Witch Craft Works GN 16Please Kodansha Comics US$7.99 July 26
Wondercat Kyuu-chan GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 26

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 17Please Yen Press US$14.99 July 26
Naruto: Kakashi's Story - The Sixth Hokage and the Failed Prince NovelCite Viz Media US$10.99 July 26
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 19AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$14.99 July 26
Reincarnated as a Dragon Hatchling Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 26
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 14Please Yen Press US$14.99 July 26

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm: Royal Academy Stories - First Year Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 26
Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody Novel 17Cite Yen Press US$8.99 July 26
Der Werwolf - The Annals of Veight Novel 14AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 28
Dungeon Busters Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 27
Hell Mode Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 27
Housekeeping Mage From Another World: Making Your Adventures Feel Like Home! Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 25
The Ideal Sponger Life Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 28
I’m in Love with the Villainess Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 28
My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer Novel 5Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 27
Naruto: Kakashi's Story - The Sixth Hokage and the Failed Prince NovelPlease Viz Media US$6.99 July 26
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Novel 19Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 26
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Novel 14Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 26

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Captain Velvet Meteor: The Jump+ Dimensions Switch gamePlease Shueisha Games US$24.99 July 28
Digimon Survive PS4, Xbox One, Switch gameCite Bandai Namco US$59.99 July 29
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town PS4 gameAnimeNewsNetwork XSeed Games US$359.99 July 26
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Switch gamePlease Nintendo US$59.99 July 29

