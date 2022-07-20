North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 17-23

The Phantasy Reverie Series gives us two games that harken back to the time where these fun, thoughtful platformers where these fun, thoughtful platformers had more resources available to them.

― Poor, poor Klonoa. The waking world was hardly fair to Bandai Namco's Dream Traveler. The first Klonoa game came out just as the world was getting tired of platformers and 2D games, and the second one came o...