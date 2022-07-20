News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 17-23
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬, Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime; SINoALICE, Dungeon People manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Dai - Shogun - Great Revolution BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|July 19
Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko BD/DVD
|GKIDS
|US$26.98
|July 19
Interspecies Reviewers BD
|Critical Mass
|US$59.99
|July 19
Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 1 BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|July 19
Moriarty the Patriot Part 1 BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|July 19
Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$69.98
|July 19
The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|July 19
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
2.5 Dimensional Seduction GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 19
Alice in Kyoto Forest GN 2
|Tokyopop
|US$12.99
|July 19
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 19
BEASTARS GN 19
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|July 19
Beauty and the Feast GN 3
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|July 19
Bite Maker: The King's Omega GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 19
Bomba! GN
|Vertical
|US$14.99
|July 19
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 19
Dungeon People GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 19
The Faraway Paladin Omnibus GN 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$19.99
|July 19
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 19
Gabriel Dropout GN 11
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 19
A Galaxy Next Door GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 19
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 16
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 19
The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 19
Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 19
Heaven's Design Team GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 19
I Shall Survive Using Potions! GN 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|July 19
I Think Our Son Is Gay GN 3
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|July 19
I'll Never Be Your Crown Princess! GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 19
The Invincible Shovel GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 19
Island in a Puddle GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 19
Knight of the Ice GN 11
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 19
Living-Room Matsunaga-san GN 11
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 19
Made in Abyss Anthology GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 19
A Man and His Cat GN 6
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|July 19
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 19
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 8 (color)
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 19
Orochi Perfect Edition GN 2 (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$26.99
|July 19
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 19
Record of Ragnarok GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|July 19
SINoALICE GN 1
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|July 19
Skip and Loafer GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 19
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 18
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 19
Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 19
Undead Unluck GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 19
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|July 19
Whisper Me a Love Song GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 19
Wondercat Kyuu-chan GN 6 (color)
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 19
Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 20
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 19
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 19
BEASTARS GN 19
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|July 19
Blue Lock GN 14
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|July 19
Dungeon People GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 19
Fate/Grand Order -mortalis:stella- GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 19
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 19
Gabriel Dropout GN 11
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 19
A Galaxy Next Door GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 19
Golden Gold GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 19
Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 19
Heaven's Design Team GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 19
Hella Chill Monsters GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 19
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 19
Irresistible Mistakes GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 19
Knight of the Ice GN 11
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 19
Made in Abyss Anthology GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 19
Married to the Dragon God GN 1
|Shusuisha
|US$6.99
|July 19
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 19
A Nico-Colored Canvas GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 19
Orochi Perfect Edition GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$17.99
|July 19
Record of Ragnarok GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$8.99
|July 19
Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 19
A Serenade for Pretend Lovers GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|July 19
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 18
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 19
Toppu GP GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 19
Undead Unluck GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 19
When a Cat Faces West GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 19
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Novel 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 19
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|July 19
Classroom of the Elite Year 2 Novel 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 19
Full Metal Panic! Collector's EditionNovel 4 (hardcover)
|J-Novel Club
|US$29.99
|July 19
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Omnibus Novel 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$22.99
|July 19
A Tale of the Secret Saint Novel 3
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 19
Tearmoon Empire Novel 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|July 19
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$14.99
|July 19
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Classroom of the Elite Year 2 Novel 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 21
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 11
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 22
My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 18
My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 20
To Another World... with Land Mines! Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 19
When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 19
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
CAPCOM Arcade 2nd Stadium Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC game
|CAPCOM
|Free-to-play with DLC
|July 19
LIVE A LIVE Switch game
|Nintendo/Square Enix
|US$49.99
|July 19
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Goblin Slayer TRPG book
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|July 19