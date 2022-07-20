×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 17-23

posted on by Alex Mateo
The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬, Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club anime; SINoALICE, Dungeon People manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Dai - Shogun - Great Revolution BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 July 19
Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko BD/DVDCite GKIDS US$26.98 July 19
Interspecies Reviewers BDAnimeNewsNetwork Critical Mass US$59.99 July 19
Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 1 BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 July 19
Moriarty the Patriot Part 1 BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 July 19
Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$69.98 July 19
The Quintessential Quintuplets ∬ BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 July 19

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
2.5 Dimensional Seduction GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 19
Alice in Kyoto Forest GN 2Cite Tokyopop US$12.99 July 19
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$12.99 July 19
BEASTARS GN 19Please Viz Media US$12.99 July 19
Beauty and the Feast GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 July 19
Bite Maker: The King's Omega GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 19
Bomba! GNPlease Vertical US$14.99 July 19
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 19
Dungeon People GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 19
The Faraway Paladin Omnibus GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$19.99 July 19
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 5Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 19
Gabriel Dropout GN 11Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 19
A Galaxy Next Door GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 19
Grand Blue Dreaming GN 16Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 19
The Hero Life of a (Self-Proclaimed) "Mediocre" Demon! GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 19
Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 19
Heaven's Design Team GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 19
I Shall Survive Using Potions! GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 July 19
I Think Our Son Is Gay GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 July 19
I'll Never Be Your Crown Princess! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 19
The Invincible Shovel GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 19
Island in a Puddle GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 19
Knight of the Ice GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 19
Living-Room Matsunaga-san GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 19
Made in Abyss Anthology GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 19
A Man and His Cat GN 6Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 July 19
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 7Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 19
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 8 (color)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 19
Orochi Perfect Edition GN 2 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$26.99 July 19
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 19
Record of Ragnarok GN 3Please Viz Media US$12.99 July 19
SINoALICE GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 July 19
Skip and Loafer GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 19
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 18Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 19
Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 19
Undead Unluck GN 8Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 19
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 6Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 July 19
Whisper Me a Love Song GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 19
Wondercat Kyuu-chan GN 6 (color)Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 19
Yuuna and the Haunted Hot Springs GN 20Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 19

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 19
BEASTARS GN 19Cite Viz Media US$8.99 July 19
Blue Lock GN 14AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$10.99 July 19
Dungeon People GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 19
Fate/Grand Order -mortalis:stella- GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 19
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End GN 5Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 19
Gabriel Dropout GN 11Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 19
A Galaxy Next Door GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 19
Golden Gold GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 19
Hi, I'm a Witch, and My Crush Wants Me to Make a Love Potion GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 19
Heaven's Design Team GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 19
Hella Chill Monsters GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 19
Hozuki's Coolheadedness GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 19
Irresistible Mistakes GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 19
Knight of the Ice GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 19
Made in Abyss Anthology GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 19
Married to the Dragon God GN 1Please Shusuisha US$6.99 July 19
Mashle: Magic and Muscles GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 19
A Nico-Colored Canvas GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 19
Orochi Perfect Edition GN 2Please Viz Media US$17.99 July 19
Record of Ragnarok GN 3Please Viz Media US$8.99 July 19
Saint Cecilia and Pastor Lawrence GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 19
A Serenade for Pretend Lovers GN 2Please Viz Media US$10.99 July 19
Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle GN 18Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 19
Toppu GP GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 19
Undead Unluck GN 8Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 19
When a Cat Faces West GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 19

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
7th Time Loop: The Villainess Enjoys a Carefree Life Married to Her Worst Enemy! Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 19
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 4 Novel 1Cite J-Novel Club US$14.99 July 19
Classroom of the Elite Year 2 Novel 1AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 July 19
Full Metal Panic! Collector's EditionNovel 4 (hardcover)Please J-Novel Club US$29.99 July 19
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Omnibus Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$22.99 July 19
A Tale of the Secret Saint Novel 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 19
Tearmoon Empire Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 July 19
The White Cat's Revenge as Plotted from the Dragon King's Lap Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$14.99 July 19

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Classroom of the Elite Year 2 Novel 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 21
My Instant Death Ability is So Overpowered, No One in This Other World Stands a Chance Against Me! Novel 11Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 22
My Stepmom's Daughter Is My Ex Novel 3AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 18
My Quiet Blacksmith Life in Another World Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 20
To Another World... with Land Mines! Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 19
When Supernatural Battles Became Commonplace Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 19

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
CAPCOM Arcade 2nd Stadium Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC gamePlease CAPCOM Free-to-play with DLC July 19
LIVE A LIVE Switch gameCite Nintendo/Square Enix US$49.99 July 19

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Goblin Slayer TRPG bookAnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$19.99 July 19
