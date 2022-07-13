News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 10-16
The Duke of Death and His Maid, Pompo: The Cinéphile anime; Shadows House, Chitose Is In the Ramune Bottle manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 1 BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|July 12
Hortensia Saga BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|July 12
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Collection 1 BD
|Sunrise
|US$74.99
|July 12
Non Non Biyori Nonstop BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|July 12
Pokémon: Journeys: Legends of Galar BD
|Viz Media
|US$24.98
|July 12
Pompo: The Cinéphile BD/DVD
|GKIDS
|US$26.98
|July 12
The Promised Neverland Season 2 BD
|Aniplex of America
|US$149.98
|July 12
RahXephon BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$89.98
|July 12
Triple Sex tribulations DVD (adult)
|Kitty Media
|US$29.99
|July 12
The World Ends with You: The Animation BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|July 12
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Graphic Novel (GN) 3
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 12
The Apothecary Diaries GN 5
|Square Enix Manga
|US$10.99
|July 12
Attack on Titan Omnibus GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$19.99
|July 12
Berserk of Gluttony GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 12
Blood on the Tracks GN 9
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|July 12
Box of Light GN
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 12
Caste Heaven GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|July 12
Ciguatera GN 3
|Vertical
|US$24.95
|July 12
Chitose Is In the Ramune Bottle GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 12
Correspondence from the End of the Universe GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 12
Daily Report About My Witch Senpai GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 12
The Detective Is Already Dead GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 12
Devil's Candy GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$16.99
|July 12
Divine Raiment Magical Girl Howling Moon GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|July 12
Don't Be Cruel GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|July 12
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|July 12
Fairy Tail GN Boxset 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$109.90
|July 12
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 10
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 12
Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 12
The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún Deluxe Edition Omnibus GN 1 (hardcover)
|Seven Seas
|US$42.99
|July 12
Gleipnir GN 11
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 12
The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 3
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|July 12
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 12
Hello, Melancholic! GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 12
I Belong to the Baddest Girl at School GN 4
|One Peace
|US$12.95
|July 12
Kaiju No. 8 GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$12.95
|July 12
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 12
Love of Kill GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 12
Magical Explorer GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 12
Mame Coordinate GN 2
|Tokyopop
|US$13.99
|July 12
Mao GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 12
Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun GN 13
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 12
Moon & Sun GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|July 12
The Most Notorious Talker Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 12
My Deer Friend Nokotan GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 12
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 2
|Square Enix Manga
|US$10.99
|July 12
My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 12
Nights with a Cat GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 12
Perfect World GN 12
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 12
Pokémon: Journeys GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 12
Scattering His Virgin Bloom GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|July 12
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 12
Shadows House GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 12
Something's Wrong With Us GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 12
Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition GN 7 (hardcover)
|Square Enix Manga
|US$22.99
|July 12
SUPER HXEROS GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 12
Talk to My Back GN
|Drawn & Quarterly
|US$29.95
|July 12
This Is Screwed up but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 12
Time Stop Hero GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 12
To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts GN 13
|Vertical
|US$10.95
|July 12
Wet & Wild GN (adult)
|Fakku
|US$19.95
|July 12
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|July 12
A Witch's Printing Office GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 12
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 12
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 12
Ace of the Diamond GN 38
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|July 12
Berserk of Gluttony GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 12
Box of Light GN
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 12
Caste Heaven GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 12
Chitose Is In the Ramune Bottle GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 12
Correspondence from the End of the Universe GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 12
The Detective Is Already Dead GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 12
Devil's Candy GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|July 12
Doll-Kara GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|July 15
Don't Be Cruel GN 10
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 12
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|July 12
The Fable GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 12
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 10
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 12
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 12
Hiraeth: The End of the Journey- GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 12
Island in a Puddle GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 12
Kaiju No. 8 GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 12
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 12
Love of Kill GN 8
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 12
Magical Explorer GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 12
Mao GN 6
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 12
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 12
Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun GN 13
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 12
Moon & Sun GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 12
My Deer Friend Nokotan GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 12
My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 12
My Maid, Miss Kishi GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 12
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 12
Nights with a Cat GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$6.99
|July 12
Police in a Pod GN 14
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 12
Scattering His Virgin Bloom GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 12
Shadows House GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 12
Such a Treacherous Piano Sonata GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 12
Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 12
Time Stop Hero GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 12
To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts GN 13
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|July 12
WIND BREAKER GN 4
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 12
A Witch's Printing Office GN 6
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 12
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 12
Yuri Is My Job! GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 12
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 12
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 11
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 12
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 17
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 12
My Happy Marriage Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 12
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 14
|Yen Press
|US$13.99
|July 12
Wait For Me Yesterday in Spring Novel
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 12
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|July 12
Fantasy Inbound Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 15
Min-Maxing My TRPG Build in Another World Novel 4 Part 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 12
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 18
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 14
My Happy Marriage Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 12
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 14
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|July 12
Wait For Me Yesterday in Spring Novel
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 12
A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Novel 9
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 15
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Rune Factory 5 PC game
|XSEED Games
|US$59.99
|July 13
Rune Factory 5: Digital Deluxe Edition PC game
|XSEED Games
|US$69.99
|July 13
Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Definitive Edition PC game
|KOEI Tecmo
|US$39.99
|July 12
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Art of The Tale of the Princess Kaguya book (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$34.99
|July 12
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya Picture Book book (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|July 12