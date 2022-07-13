×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 10-16

posted on by Alex Mateo
The Duke of Death and His Maid, Pompo: The Cinéphile anime; Shadows House, Chitose Is In the Ramune Bottle manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Duke of Death and His Maid Season 1 BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 July 12
Hortensia Saga BDCite Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 July 12
Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Collection 1 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Sunrise US$74.99 July 12
Non Non Biyori Nonstop BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 July 12
Pokémon: Journeys: Legends of Galar BDPlease Viz Media US$24.98 July 12
Pompo: The Cinéphile BD/DVDPlease GKIDS US$26.98 July 12
The Promised Neverland Season 2 BDPlease Aniplex of America US$149.98 July 12
RahXephon BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$89.98 July 12
Triple Sex tribulations DVD (adult)Please Kitty Media US$29.99 July 12
The World Ends with You: The Animation BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 July 12

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 12
The Apothecary Diaries GN 5Cite Square Enix Manga US$10.99 July 12
Attack on Titan Omnibus GN 5AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$19.99 July 12
Berserk of Gluttony GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 12
Blood on the Tracks GN 9Please Vertical US$12.95 July 12
Box of Light GNPlease Seven Seas US$13.99 July 12
Caste Heaven GN 7Please Viz Media US$12.99 July 12
Ciguatera GN 3Please Vertical US$24.95 July 12
Chitose Is In the Ramune Bottle GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 12
Correspondence from the End of the Universe GN 1Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 12
Daily Report About My Witch Senpai GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 12
The Detective Is Already Dead GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 12
Devil's Candy GN 2Please Viz Media US$16.99 July 12
Divine Raiment Magical Girl Howling Moon GN 3Please Yen Press US$13.99 July 12
Don't Be Cruel GN 10Please Viz Media US$12.99 July 12
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai GN 3Please Viz Media US$19.99 July 12
Fairy Tail GN Boxset 6Please Kodansha Comics US$109.90 July 12
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 12
Fire in his Fingertips: A Flirty Fireman Ravishes Me with his Smoldering Gaze GN 4Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 12
The Girl from the Other Side: Siúil, a Rún Deluxe Edition Omnibus GN 1 (hardcover)Please Seven Seas US$42.99 July 12
Gleipnir GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 12
The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 3Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 July 12
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 12
Hello, Melancholic! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 12
I Belong to the Baddest Girl at School GN 4Please One Peace US$12.95 July 12
Kaiju No. 8 GN 3Please Viz Media US$12.95 July 12
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 12
Love of Kill GN 8Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 12
Magical Explorer GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 12
Mame Coordinate GN 2Please Tokyopop US$13.99 July 12
Mao GN 6Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 12
Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun GN 13Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 12
Moon & Sun GN 1Please Viz Media US$12.99 July 12
The Most Notorious Talker Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 12
My Deer Friend Nokotan GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 12
My Isekai Life: I Gained a Second Character Class and Became the Strongest Sage in the World! GN 2Please Square Enix Manga US$10.99 July 12
My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 12
Nights with a Cat GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 July 12
Perfect World GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 12
Pokémon: Journeys GN 3Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 12
Scattering His Virgin Bloom GN 2Please Viz Media US$12.99 July 12
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 12
Shadows House GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 12
Something's Wrong With Us GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 12
Soul Eater: The Perfect Edition GN 7 (hardcover)Please Square Enix Manga US$22.99 July 12
SUPER HXEROS GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 12
Talk to My Back GNPlease Drawn & Quarterly US$29.95 July 12
This Is Screwed up but I Was Reincarnated as a GIRL in Another World! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 12
Time Stop Hero GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 12
To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts GN 13Please Vertical US$10.95 July 12
Wet & Wild GN (adult)Please Fakku US$19.95 July 12
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 July 12
A Witch's Printing Office GN 6Please Yen Press US$14.99 July 12
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 12

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 12
Ace of the Diamond GN 38Cite Kodansha Comics US$7.99 July 12
Berserk of Gluttony GN 6AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 July 12
Box of Light GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 July 12
Caste Heaven GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 12
Chitose Is In the Ramune Bottle GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 12
Correspondence from the End of the Universe GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 12
The Detective Is Already Dead GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 12
Devil's Candy GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 July 12
Doll-Kara GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 July 15
Don't Be Cruel GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 12
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai GN 3Please Viz Media US$10.99 July 12
The Fable GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 12
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest GN 10Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 12
Hazure Skill: The Guild Member with a Worthless Skill Is Actually a Legendary Assassin GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 12
Hiraeth: The End of the Journey- GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 12
Island in a Puddle GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 12
Kaiju No. 8 GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 12
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 12
Love of Kill GN 8Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 12
Magical Explorer GN 1Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 12
Mao GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 12
Medaka Kuroiwa is Impervious to My Charms GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 12
Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun GN 13Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 12
Moon & Sun GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 12
My Deer Friend Nokotan GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 12
My Lovey-Dovey Wife is a Stone Cold Killer GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 12
My Maid, Miss Kishi GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 12
My Senpai Is Annoying GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 12
Nights with a Cat GN 1Please Seven Seas US$6.99 July 12
Police in a Pod GN 14Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 12
Scattering His Virgin Bloom GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 12
Shadows House GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 12
Such a Treacherous Piano Sonata GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 12
Those Not-So-Sweet Boys GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 12
Time Stop Hero GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 12
To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts GN 13Please Vertical US$7.99 July 12
WIND BREAKER GN 4Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 12
A Witch's Printing Office GN 6Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 12
The World's Finest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 12
Yuri Is My Job! GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 12

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 6Please Yen Press US$14.99 July 12
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Novel 11Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 July 12
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 17AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 July 12
My Happy Marriage Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 July 12
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 14Please Yen Press US$13.99 July 12
Wait For Me Yesterday in Spring NovelPlease Seven Seas US$14.99 July 12

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside Novel 6Please Yen Press US$7.99 July 12
Fantasy Inbound Novel 3Cite J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 15
Min-Maxing My TRPG Build in Another World Novel 4 Part 1AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 12
Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Novel 18Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 14
My Happy Marriage Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 July 12
My Youth Romantic Comedy Is Wrong, As I Expected Novel 14Please Yen Press US$7.99 July 12
Wait For Me Yesterday in Spring NovelPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 July 12
A Wild Last Boss Appeared! Novel 9Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 15

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Rune Factory 5 PC gamePlease XSEED Games US$59.99 July 13
Rune Factory 5: Digital Deluxe Edition PC gameCite XSEED Games US$69.99 July 13
Warriors Orochi 3 Ultimate Definitive Edition PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork KOEI Tecmo US$39.99 July 12

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Art of The Tale of the Princess Kaguya book (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$34.99 July 12
The Tale of the Princess Kaguya Picture Book book (hardcover)Cite Viz Media US$19.99 July 12
