News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 3-9

posted on by Alex Mateo
Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis, Taisho Otome Fairy Tale anime; The Elusive Samurai, The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Amnesia BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 July 5
Hungry Whores 2 (adult) DVDCite Adult Source Media US$24.95 July 5
Ladies versus Butlers!: Undressed Edition BDAnimeNewsNetwork Kitty Media US$39.99 July 5
One Piece Season 11 Part 9 BD/DVDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$44.98 July 5
Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis BD/DVDPlease Shout! Factory US$26.98 July 5
Taisho Otome Fairy Tale BDPlease Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 July 5

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle Graphic Novel (GN) 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 5
Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 2Cite Yen Press US$12.99 July 5
Call Girl in Another World GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 July 5
Dr. Stone GN 22Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 5
Durarara!! Re;Dollars Arc GN 7Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 5
Edens Zero GN 17Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 5
The Elusive Samurai GN 1Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 5
The Eminence in Shadow GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 5
Fire Force GN 27Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 5
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 5
Go For It Again, Nakamura!! GNPlease Seven Seas US$13.99 July 5
GUNBURED x SISTERS GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 July 5
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 2Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 5
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 2Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 5
My Hero Academia GN 31Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 5
My Love Mix-Up! GN 4Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 5
Non Non Biyori GN 16Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 5
Noragami: Stray God GN 24Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 5
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- GN 4Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 5
The Savior's Book Café Story in Another World GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 5
semelparous GN 3Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 5
Sensei's Pious Lie GN 2Please Vertical US$24.95 July 5
Slasher Maidens GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 5
Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included GN 1Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 5
Superwomen in Love! Honey Trap and Rapid Rabbit GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 July 5
Sword Art Online: Project Alicization GN 5Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 5
Val x Love GN 12Please Yen Press US$12.99 July 5
Vampire Knight: Memories GN 7Please Viz Media US$9.99 July 5

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
APOSIMZ GN 9Please Kodansha Comics US$7.99 July 5
Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 2Cite Yen Press US$6.99 July 5
Changes of Heart GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 5
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 8Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 5
Daily Report About My Witch Senpai GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 5
Desert Eagle GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 5
Dr. Stone GN 22Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 5
Drifting Dragons GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 5
Durarara!! Re;Dollars Arc GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 5
Edens Zero GN 17Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 5
The Elusive Samurai GN 1Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 5
The Eminence in Shadow GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 5
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 5
Gleipnir GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 5
Go For It Again, Nakamura!! GNPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 July 5
Hello, Melancholic! GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 5
Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 25Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 5
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 5
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 5
The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 5
My Hero Academia GN 31Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 5
My Love Mix-Up! GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 5
My Master Has No Tail GN 7Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 5
My Wonderful World GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 5
Non Non Biyori GN 16Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 5
Noragami: Stray God GN 24Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 5
Oh, Those Hanazono Twins GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 5
Perfect World GN 12Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 5
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- GN 4Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 5
Saint Young Men GN 19Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 5
A Sign of Affection GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 5
Slasher Maidens GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 5
Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included GN 1Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 5
Superwomen in Love! Honey Trap and Rapid Rabbit GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 5
Sword Art Online: Project Alicization GN 5Please Yen Press US$6.99 July 5
To Your Eternity GN 17Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 5
Vampire Knight: Memories GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 July 5
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 6Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 July 5

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss Novel 3Please Yen Press US$14.99 July 5
Loner Life in Another World Novel 2Cite Seven Seas US$13.99 July 5
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$14.99 July 5

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 7
I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss Novel 3Cite Yen Press US$8.99 July 5
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 25AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 4
My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 8
Record of Wortenia War Novel 15Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 4
The Reincarnated Princess Spends Another Day Skipping Story Routes Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 4
Tearmoon Empire Novel 8Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 4
Vivy Prototype Novel 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 July 7

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC gamePlease Bandai Namco US$39.99 July 5
Yurukill: The Calumniation Games Switch, PS5, PS4 gameCite NIS America US$39.99 July 5
Yurukill: The Calumniation Games Deluxe Edition Switch, PS5, PS4 gameAnimeNewsNetwork NIS America US$49.99 July 5

