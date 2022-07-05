News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, July 3-9
posted on by Alex Mateo
Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis, Taisho Otome Fairy Tale anime; The Elusive Samurai, The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Amnesia BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|July 5
Hungry Whores 2 (adult) DVD
|Adult Source Media
|US$24.95
|July 5
Ladies versus Butlers!: Undressed Edition BD
|Kitty Media
|US$39.99
|July 5
One Piece Season 11 Part 9 BD/DVD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$44.98
|July 5
Ryoma! The Prince of Tennis BD/DVD
|Shout! Factory
|US$26.98
|July 5
Taisho Otome Fairy Tale BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|July 5
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Battle Angel Alita: Mars Chronicle Graphic Novel (GN) 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 5
Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 5
Call Girl in Another World GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 5
Dr. Stone GN 22
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 5
Durarara!! Re;Dollars Arc GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 5
Edens Zero GN 17
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 5
The Elusive Samurai GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 5
The Eminence in Shadow GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 5
Fire Force GN 27
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 5
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 5
Go For It Again, Nakamura!! GN
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 5
GUNBURED x SISTERS GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 5
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 5
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 5
My Hero Academia GN 31
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 5
My Love Mix-Up! GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 5
Non Non Biyori GN 16
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 5
Noragami: Stray God GN 24
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 5
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 5
The Savior's Book Café Story in Another World GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 5
semelparous GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 5
Sensei's Pious Lie GN 2
|Vertical
|US$24.95
|July 5
Slasher Maidens GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 5
Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 5
Superwomen in Love! Honey Trap and Rapid Rabbit GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|July 5
Sword Art Online: Project Alicization GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 5
Val x Love GN 12
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|July 5
Vampire Knight: Memories GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$9.99
|July 5
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
APOSIMZ GN 9
|Kodansha Comics
|US$7.99
|July 5
Bungo Stray Dogs Wan! GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 5
Changes of Heart GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 5
A Couple of Cuckoos GN 8
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 5
Daily Report About My Witch Senpai GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 5
Desert Eagle GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 5
Dr. Stone GN 22
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 5
Drifting Dragons GN 11
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 5
Durarara!! Re;Dollars Arc GN 7
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 5
Edens Zero GN 17
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 5
The Elusive Samurai GN 1
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 5
The Eminence in Shadow GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 5
The Girl I Saved on the Train Turned Out to Be My Childhood Friend GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 5
Gleipnir GN 11
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 5
Go For It Again, Nakamura!! GN
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 5
Hello, Melancholic! GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 5
Kounodori: Dr. Stork GN 25
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 5
Kubo Won't Let Me Be Invisible GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 5
Magic Artisan Dahlia Wilts No More GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 5
The Most Notorious "Talker" Runs the World's Greatest Clan GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 5
My Hero Academia GN 31
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 5
My Love Mix-Up! GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 5
My Master Has No Tail GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 5
My Wonderful World GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 5
Non Non Biyori GN 16
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 5
Noragami: Stray God GN 24
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 5
Oh, Those Hanazono Twins GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 5
Perfect World GN 12
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 5
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- GN 4
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 5
Saint Young Men GN 19
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 5
A Sign of Affection GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 5
Slasher Maidens GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 5
Studio Apartment, Good Lighting, Angel Included GN 1
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 5
Superwomen in Love! Honey Trap and Rapid Rabbit GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 5
Sword Art Online: Project Alicization GN 5
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|July 5
To Your Eternity GN 17
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 5
Vampire Knight: Memories GN 7
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|July 5
When Will Ayumu Make His Move? GN 6
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|July 5
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|July 5
Loner Life in Another World Novel 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|July 5
Survival in Another World with My Mistress! Novel 2
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|July 5
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
D-Genesis: Three Years After the Dungeons Appeared Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 7
I'm the Villainess, So I'm Taming the Final Boss Novel 3
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|July 5
In Another World With My Smartphone Novel 25
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 4
My Friend's Little Sister Has It In for Me! Novel 7
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 8
Record of Wortenia War Novel 15
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 4
The Reincarnated Princess Spends Another Day Skipping Story Routes Novel 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 4
Tearmoon Empire Novel 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 4
Vivy Prototype Novel 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|July 7
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC game
|Bandai Namco
|US$39.99
|July 5
Yurukill: The Calumniation Games Switch, PS5, PS4 game
|NIS America
|US$39.99
|July 5
Yurukill: The Calumniation Games Deluxe Edition Switch, PS5, PS4 game
|NIS America
|US$49.99
|July 5