News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 26-July 2

posted on by Alex Mateo
Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan, Kekkaishi anime; Wandance, Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Galactic Whirlwind Sasuraiger BDPlease Discotek Media US$49.95 June 28
Kekkaishi BDCite Discotek Media US$79.95 June 28
Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll/Funimation US$64.98 June 28
Place to Place BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$49.98 June 28
Sgt. Frog Season 2 BDPlease Discotek Media US$59.95 June 28
Urusei Yatsura: Lum The Forever BDPlease Discotek Media US$24.95 June 28
Yowamushi Pedal: New Generation BDPlease Discotek Media US$39.95 June 28

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
APOSIMZ GN 9Please Vertical US$12.95 June 28
Blade of the Immortal: Deluxe Edition GN 6 (hardcover)Cite Dark Horse US$49.99 June 28
Blue Period GN 7AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 28
Catch These Hands! GN 2Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 28
Classmates Omnibus GN 5Please Seven Seas US$19.99 June 28
Doughnuts Under a Crescent Moon GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 28
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 28
Fist of the North Star GN 5 (hardcover)Please Viz Media US$19.99 June 28
Goblin Slayer! Side Story II: Dai Katana GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 28
I'm Not Meat: Get Your Filthy Paws Off Me! GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 28
The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 28
Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 28
The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 28
Maison Ikkoku: Collector's Edition GN 8Please Viz Media US$24.99 June 28
Otaku Elf GN 4Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 28
Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 28
Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 28
Sayonara, Football: Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 11Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 28
A Sign of Affection GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 28
Star Wars Rebels GN 3Please Yen Press US$12.99 June 28
The Tale of the Outcasts GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 28
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 19Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 28
Wandance GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$12.99 June 28
Welcome Back, Alice GN 2Please Vertical US$12.95 June 28
Wicked Trapper: Hunter of Heroes GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 28

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Back When You Called Us Devils GN 14Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 28
BAKEMONOGATARI GN 15Cite Vertical US$7.99 June 28
Black or White GN 4AnimeNewsNetwork Viz Media US$6.99 June 28
Burn the House Down GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 28
Catch These Hands! GN 2Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 28
Classmates Omnibus GN 5Please Seven Seas US$12.99 June 28
The Comiq GNPlease Viz Media US$6.99 June 28
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 28
Fist of the North Star GN 5Please Viz Media US$10.99 June 28
Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 29
Goblin Slayer! Side Story II: Dai Katana GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 28
Harem Marriage GN 18Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 28
Koigakubo-kun Stole My First Time GN 2Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 28
Magu-chan: God of Destruction GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 June 28
The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 28
Maison Ikkoku: Collector's Edition GN 8Please Viz Media US$12.99 June 28
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 28
My Darling Next Door GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 28
Otaku Elf GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 28
Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 28
Star Wars Rebels GN 3Please Yen Press US$6.99 June 28
The Tale of the Outcasts GN 5Please Seven Seas US$8.99 June 28
Tesla Note GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 28
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 19Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 28
That's My Atypical Girl GN 5Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 28
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 8Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 June 29
Wandance GN 1Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 28
WIND BREAKER GN 3Please Kodansha Comics US$10.99 June 28

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Adachi and Shimamura Novel 9Please Seven Seas US$13.99 June 28
Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 8Cite Yen Press US$14.99 June 28
Classroom of the Elite Novel 11.5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 June 28
Date A Live Novel 6Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 28
Demon Lord 2099 Novel 2Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 28
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 6Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 28
Fullmetal Alchemist: Under the Faraway Sky NovelPlease Viz Media US$10.99 June 28
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 9Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 28
Overlord Novel 14 (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$19.99 June 28
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 28
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 June 28
Unnamed Memory Novel 5Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 28
Yokohama Station SF National Novel (hardcover)Please Yen Press US$19.99 June 28
You Call That Service? Novel 6Please Yen Press US$14.99 June 28

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 8Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 28
The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 1Cite Seven Seas US$9.99 June 30
Culinary Chronicles of the Court Flower Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$6.99 July 1
Date A Live Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 28
Demon Lord 2099 Novel 2Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 28
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 6Please Yen Press US$7.99 June 28
Fullmetal Alchemist: Under the Faraway Sky NovelPlease Viz Media US$6.99 June 28
Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 27
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Novel 1Please J-Novel Club US$6.99 June 27
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 9Please Yen Press US$7.99 June 28
Overlord Novel 14Please Yen Press US$9.99 June 28
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 June 30
Unnamed Memory Novel 5Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 28
You Call That Service? Novel 6Please Yen Press US$8.99 June 28

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei Switch gamePlease Idea Factory International US$49.99 June 28
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Switch, PC gameCite CAPCOM US$39.99 June 30

