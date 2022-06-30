News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, June 26-July 2
posted on by Alex Mateo
Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan, Kekkaishi anime; Wandance, Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Galactic Whirlwind Sasuraiger BD
|Discotek Media
|US$49.95
|June 28
Kekkaishi BD
|Discotek Media
|US$79.95
|June 28
Life Lessons with Uramichi Oniisan BD
|Crunchyroll/Funimation
|US$64.98
|June 28
Place to Place BD
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$49.98
|June 28
Sgt. Frog Season 2 BD
|Discotek Media
|US$59.95
|June 28
Urusei Yatsura: Lum The Forever BD
|Discotek Media
|US$24.95
|June 28
Yowamushi Pedal: New Generation BD
|Discotek Media
|US$39.95
|June 28
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
APOSIMZ GN 9
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|June 28
Blade of the Immortal: Deluxe Edition GN 6 (hardcover)
|Dark Horse
|US$49.99
|June 28
Blue Period GN 7
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 28
Catch These Hands! GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 28
Classmates Omnibus GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$19.99
|June 28
Doughnuts Under a Crescent Moon GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 28
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 28
Fist of the North Star GN 5 (hardcover)
|Viz Media
|US$19.99
|June 28
Goblin Slayer! Side Story II: Dai Katana GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 28
I'm Not Meat: Get Your Filthy Paws Off Me! GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 28
The Idaten Deities Know Only Peace GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 28
Into the Deepest, Most Unknowable Dungeon GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 28
The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 28
Maison Ikkoku: Collector's Edition GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$24.99
|June 28
Otaku Elf GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 28
Outbride: Beauty and the Beasts GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 28
Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 28
Sayonara, Football: Farewell, My Dear Cramer GN 11
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 28
A Sign of Affection GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 28
Star Wars Rebels GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$12.99
|June 28
The Tale of the Outcasts GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 28
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 19
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 28
Wandance GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$12.99
|June 28
Welcome Back, Alice GN 2
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|June 28
Wicked Trapper: Hunter of Heroes GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 28
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Back When You Called Us Devils GN 14
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 28
BAKEMONOGATARI GN 15
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|June 28
Black or White GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 28
Burn the House Down GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 28
Catch These Hands! GN 2
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 28
Classmates Omnibus GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|June 28
The Comiq GN
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 28
Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 28
Fist of the North Star GN 5
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|June 28
Full Clearing Another World under a Goddess with Zero Believers GN 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 29
Goblin Slayer! Side Story II: Dai Katana GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 28
Harem Marriage GN 18
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 28
Koigakubo-kun Stole My First Time GN 2
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 28
Magu-chan: God of Destruction GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 28
The Maid I Hired Recently Is Mysterious GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 28
Maison Ikkoku: Collector's Edition GN 8
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|June 28
The Most Heretical Last Boss Queen: From Villainess to Savior GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 28
My Darling Next Door GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 28
Otaku Elf GN 4
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 28
Precarious Woman Executive Miss Black General GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 28
Star Wars Rebels GN 3
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|June 28
The Tale of the Outcasts GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$8.99
|June 28
Tesla Note GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 28
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 19
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 28
That's My Atypical Girl GN 5
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 28
The Unwanted Undead Adventurer GN 8
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|June 29
Wandance GN 1
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 28
WIND BREAKER GN 3
|Kodansha Comics
|US$10.99
|June 28
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Adachi and Shimamura Novel 9
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 28
Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 28
Classroom of the Elite Novel 11.5
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|June 28
Date A Live Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 28
Demon Lord 2099 Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 28
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 28
Fullmetal Alchemist: Under the Faraway Sky Novel
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|June 28
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 9
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 28
Overlord Novel 14 (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|June 28
She Professed Herself Pupil of the Wise Man Novel 4
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 28
Trapped in a Dating Sim: The World of Otome Games is Tough for Mobs Novel 6
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|June 28
Unnamed Memory Novel 5
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 28
Yokohama Station SF National Novel (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$19.99
|June 28
You Call That Service? Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$14.99
|June 28
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Bungō Stray Dogs Novel 8
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 28
The case files of Jeweler Richard Novel 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 30
Culinary Chronicles of the Court Flower Novel 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|July 1
Date A Live Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 28
Demon Lord 2099 Novel 2
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 28
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|June 28
Fullmetal Alchemist: Under the Faraway Sky Novel
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|June 28
Fushi no Kami: Rebuilding Civilization Starts with a Village Novel 6
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 27
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Novel 1
|J-Novel Club
|US$6.99
|June 27
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World Novel 9
|Yen Press
|US$7.99
|June 28
Overlord Novel 14
|Yen Press
|US$9.99
|June 28
The Strange Adventure of a Broke Mercenary Novel 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|June 30
Unnamed Memory Novel 5
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 28
You Call That Service? Novel 6
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|June 28
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei Switch game
|Idea Factory International
|US$49.99
|June 28
Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Switch, PC game
|CAPCOM
|US$39.99
|June 30